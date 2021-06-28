Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I News

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification

By:

Porsche has withdrawn its appeal against Pascal Wehrlein’s disqualification from the first Puebla race, where the German driver scored the marque’s first on-the-road victory in Formula E.

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification

Porsche’s new recruit Wehrlein was the first to cross the line at the Mexican venue after a controlled display from pole position, leading the Audi of 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi.

But shortly after the chequered flag was waved, both Porsches along with the Nissans of Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland were excluded from the results, handing di Grassi his first FE win in two years. 

A stewards bulletin explained that both teams failed to declare the allocation of their tyres on their respective technical passports, preventing official supplier Michelin from ‘performing the required pressure management’ checks.

Porsche immediately launched an appeal against the disqualification, telling Motorsport.com that the penalty was “too harsh” for what it described as an “administrative error”, claiming that it gained no performance advantage as a result of this.

Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag was enraged at the outcome of the race, saying that he was “so angry” with the penalty that it made him “want to kill somebody”.

However, nine days since the Puebla race, Porsche has now decided to drop its appeal against the disqualification, while maintaining that its error didn’t merit the penalty handed to the team.

“We remain firmly convinced that the penalty does not fit the offense and it still really hurts that we were denied our first Formula E victory at the Puebla E-Prix,” read a statement shared with Motorsport.com.

“At the same time, we as a team are continuing to work hard to ensure that we learn from our mistakes and improve all the time. We expect the same approach from the FIA and Formula E. 

“For Porsche, it is important to identify further potential in the championship and to support Formula E with the goal of providing great motor racing – particularly for the fans.

“It is not in our interest to get involved in a protracted process and thus do damage to Formula E and the corresponding environment.

“We are now looking ahead and focusing on the coming New York City E-Prix, at which we want to back up our performance and once again challenge at the head of the field.”

There was more drama for Porsche later in the week when Wehrlein was penalised for an improper use of the fanboost system.

It was adjudged that he activated the brief power burst too late and didn’t have sufficient useable energy remaining to reach the minimum 240kW level, as prescribed under Article 37.4 of the sporting regulations

A five-second penalty was handed, dropping him from second to fourth, costing the team what could have been its third podium finish of the season.

shares
comments

Related video

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Previous article

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

2 h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

2 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

14 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

2 h
Latest news
Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification
Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification

1 h
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Jun 25, 2021
Da Costa would only leave FE if "somebody really f***ed up"
Formula E

Da Costa would only leave FE if "somebody really f***ed up"

Jun 24, 2021
Advertising banner caused da Costa's Puebla FE crash
Formula E

Advertising banner caused da Costa's Puebla FE crash

Jun 21, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime
Formula E

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win at Puebla 00:42
Formula E
Jun 21, 2021

Formula E: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win at Puebla

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 9 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights 00:53
Formula E
Jun 21, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 9 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights

Formula E: Puebla Race 2 build up 03:07
Formula E
Jun 20, 2021

Formula E: Puebla Race 2 build up

Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla 00:32
Formula E
Jun 20, 2021

Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Jun 20, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Styrian GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Wehrlein loses Puebla podium for fanboost infraction Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Wehrlein loses Puebla podium for fanboost infraction

Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win Puebla E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure Race 2 win

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Porsche appeals Wehrlein's Puebla disqualification

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success Prime
Formula E

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success

Trending Today

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021

Latest news

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Da Costa would only leave FE if "somebody really f***ed up"
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa would only leave FE if "somebody really f***ed up"

Advertising banner caused da Costa's Puebla FE crash
Formula E Formula E

Advertising banner caused da Costa's Puebla FE crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.