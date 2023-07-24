Porsche extends Formula E commitment until end of Gen3 cycle in 2026
Porsche has announced its commitment to the Formula E Championship until the end of the 2026 season.
The German manufacturer first joined the all-electric championship in 2019 with an initial plan to remain in the category for five years, taking its involvement up until the end of the 2023-2024 season.
But on Monday it was announced Porsche would extend its commitment to the championship for at least an additional two years, up until the end of the 2025-2026 season.
“We want to showcase innovative technologies and more sustainability in motor racing and be on the leading edge of new developments,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport.
“Formula E plays a major role in this. The competition in this series is exceptionally high and enables us to provide important impetus for future production models.
“With such top-level and enthralling races, it excites people around the globe about electric mobility. We’re pleased to contribute to this in the future as well. We want to help shape Formula E in the long term.”
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Porsche is having its best season to date in Formula E, as the German brand sits second in the teams’ championship having taken four wins so far across the season with Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.
The former is also still mathematically in contention for the drivers’ championship ahead of the double-header season-finale at the London E-Prix this weekend.
But he sits 49 points behind Jake Dennis at the top of the table, who drives for the Andretti Autosport team which is a customer outfit of Porsche.
Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E, added: “Porsche has been a valued and influential team since joining Formula E and we are excited that this will continue.
“The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate development of the innovative EV technologies we see in their road cars, while the team is an active member of the group, driving the development of the next generation of Formula E cars to arrive in season 13.”
Porsche’s commitment as it stands will come to end just before Formula E introduces its Gen4 machine ahead of the 2026-2027 season.
