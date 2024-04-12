NXT Gen Cup explains dropped Formula E support plans
The NXT Gen Cup that was due to run in support of Formula E now “won’t happen until next year” if at all, according to CEO Jeff Dodds.
NXT Gen Cup
The single-make all-electric series was founded and debuted in Sweden last year using MINI Cooper SE road cars which had been developed by the Lestrup Racing Team.
The centrally run series would have been for male and female drivers aged 15-25 and was due to be held in support of Formula E at four rounds, including Berlin, Monaco, London and beginning with this weekend’s Misano E-Prix.
But prior to the event, Formula E announced that the fledgling category would not be joining the championship in Italy due to “unexpected constraints”.
“Sadly they couldn’t make it happen,” Dodds told Motorsport.com in Misano. “The reality of it is they had constraints on their side, nothing from our side, we were ready to do it, we were all good to go. The team put a lot of effort into getting it ready, they just couldn’t hit the deadline.
“I’m still optimistic that we can work out all the things they have to work out to be able to do it fully next year.
“They’d already agreed some stuff with DTM [with two rounds planned], so they were probably further down the line with that so I hope they’re still able to race on the DTM calendar but for us, if it’s going to happen it won’t happen until next year.”
Running the NXT Gen Cup would have marked the first time that Formula E had a regular support series since the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy disbanded in 2020 after two seasons.
NXT Gen Cup
Photo by: NXT Gen Cup
Dodds admits that having a support series to Formula E still remains a priority moving forward.
“I think a support category has a lot of roles for us, and NXT wouldn’t have delivered all of these but it would have delivered some of them,” he added.
"I think if you’re turning up to the event, just giving your fans more of a complete experience over the course of a weekend, so having more to watch on track is a good thing.
“The second is providing a bridge for driver capability, so allowing drivers to test their capabilities in a support series before moving up to an elite series.
“Let’s be clear, NXT wouldn’t have done that, it’s unlikely you’d move out of racing a 30kW electric Mini into a world championship Formula E car but it would have provided a gateway into motor racing for younger adults, male and female.
“I would desperately like a support series, I was hoping I found one.”
