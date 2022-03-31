Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

NIO 333: Open battery technology could create "bigger void" in FE

Opening up battery development in Formula E would create “a bigger void” between manufacturers and would be difficult to level commercially, says NIO 333 technical chief Duncan Laycock.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
NIO 333: Open battery technology could create "bigger void" in FE
Listen to this article

Formula E batteries are currently a standard-specification component, with Williams Advanced Engineering picking up the tender to supply the batteries to the upcoming Gen3 car – having done so for the original generation of cars before McLaren Applied Technologies picked up the Gen2 contract.

Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach is keen for FE and the FIA to allow battery technology to be partially opened up to the teams, suggesting a standard cell but leave the rest open to the teams to reduce the overall costs.

Formula E has introduced a cost cap of €25 million across two seasons for manufacturer teams from 1 October.

Laycock says that although the battery research would help OEMs despite the differences between racing and road EV energy storage technology, he says it would not be "the work of a moment" to square it off commercially for the smaller teams.

"The type of battery technology that you need for road car versus race car is notably different," Laycock said, "because you're after long duration, whereas we are after the high energy usage over short periods of time.

"But I think it would help in terms of battery development for OEMs.

"But as I mention that, people make a quantum step [in development] and it opens the door for there to be a bigger void between teams.

"We stand as 333 Racing, where we're a minnow, we've got the backing of NIO as a title sponsor. We have to get them on board with doing battery development.

"Porsche can say, 'okay, we're going to do battery development, because we're an OEM and we use it in our EV range.'

"So it would be subject to having the right partners, I think, but not the work of a moment to put that in place, both technically and commercially, I think it would be a massive change."

NIO 333 deputy team principal Russell O'Hagan added that the financial implications would be difficult for his team to contend with, and that "only four or five manufacturers in the world" could consider racing in Formula E with open battery technology.

He added that it would take a "big chunk" of development budget for his team and teams like Mahindra to contend with those manufacturers in that situation.

"For that the money we have, and the money you have at Mahindra or whatever, we've been able to do a good job off that.

"The battery development would be another big chunk required. And then you start to get into the realms of there's only four or five manufacturers in the world that can afford to do that with the technologies and with the synergy to do it.

"You can see why [Porsche would want open batteries] but I think it's diminishing returns on it."

"A lot of manufacturers already have partnerships with battery providers," Laycock adds.

"There was a lot of investment when EVs started to see it was the future, so they all have tie ups with major battery manufacturers.

"If you wanted to market Formula E as like an electric F1, then yes, you probably should have battery development and a lot of freedom.

"But that's not that's not what it is. And in Formula 1 struggles as it is to be sustainable."

