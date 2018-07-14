Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula E / New York ePrix / Practice report

New York ePrix: Evans leads FP2 for Jaguar

shares
comments
New York ePrix: Evans leads FP2 for Jaguar
Jul 14, 2018, 2:36 PM

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans topped the second free practice session for the Formula E title deciding double header in Brooklyn.

Evans lapped in 1m13.207s, 0.387s faster than Jerome d’Ambrosio of Dragon Racing, with just two minutes of the 30-minute second practice session remaining using his full power 200kW setting.

"I had a good feeling that the car would be working well around here," said Evans. "It was nice to put a good one in at the end, ahead of qualifying to know where the balance is at."

Title contender Sam Bird was third fastest for Virgin, 0.420s off the pace, with rival Jean-Eric Vergne down in 14th, almost a second off his pace. Bird suffered a spin in the closing moments of the session.

In hot and sunny conditions at the Brooklyn Circuit situated in New York’s Red Hook port neighbourhood, the majority of the field set their best practice times in FP2.

Notable exceptions were Lucas di Grassi, who clipped the right rear of one of his cars against the 90-degree right-hander of Turn 2 and had to return to the pits, and Vergne. 

The latter lost a significant amount of time on his late 200kW run in the second session as he went off at the final left-hander, just about managing to stay out of the barriers.

Jose Maria Lopez was fourth in FP2, ahead of Renault e.dams driver Sebastian Buemi, who trailed di Grassi in FP1.

Nico Prost set the sixth-quickest time ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa and Oliver Turvey, who looked set to leap up the order late in FP2.

But the NIO driver lost the rear of his car at the final corner and unlike Vergne he slapped his right-hand side against the barrier before crossing the line.

Other drivers to have moments included Andre Lotterer, 11th, and Nelson Piquet Jr (Jaguar), who ended up 13th.

Daniel Abt took ninth, a place ahead of Audi teammate di Grassi. The latter had a battery changed between the practice sessions, but was able to get going again in FP2 after a lengthy delay.

Former championship leader Felix Rosenqvist was the slowest driver in FP2.

Session results

PosDriverTeamTimeGap
1 new_zealand  Mitch Evans  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 1'13.207  
2 belgium  Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states  Dragon Racing 1'13.594 0.387
3 united_kingdom  Sam Bird  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 1'13.627 0.420
4 argentina  Jose Maria Lopez  united_states  Dragon Racing 1'13.673 0.466
5 switzerland  Sébastien Buemi  france  DAMS 1'13.712 0.505
6 france  Nicolas Prost  france  DAMS 1'13.735 0.528
7 portugal  Antonio Felix da Costa  united_states  Andretti Autosport 1'13.790 0.583
8 united_kingdom  Oliver Turvey  china  NIO Formula E Team 1'13.878 0.671
9 germany  Daniel Abt  germany  Team Abt 1'13.913 0.706
10 brazil  Lucas di Grassi  germany  Team Abt 1'14.006 0.799
11 germany  Andre Lotterer  china  Techeetah 1'14.157 0.950
12 germany  Maro Engel  monaco  Venturi 1'14.260 1.053
13 brazil  Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 1'14.326 1.119
14 france  Jean-Eric Vergne  china  Techeetah 1'14.590 1.383
15 italy  Luca Filippi  china  NIO Formula E Team 1'14.659 1.452
16 france  Stéphane Sarrazin  united_states  Andretti Autosport 1'14.716 1.509
17 united_kingdom  Alex Lynn  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 1'14.753 1.546
18 germany  Nick Heidfeld  india  Mahindra Racing 1'14.833 1.626
19 france  Tom Dillmann  monaco  Venturi 1'14.921 1.714
20 sweden  Felix Rosenqvist  india  Mahindra Racing 1'15.023 1.816
Next Formula E article
New York ePrix: Buemi on pole, Vergne slung to back of grid

Previous article

New York ePrix: Buemi on pole, Vergne slung to back of grid

Next article

New York ePrix: Di Grassi tops incident-packed FP1

New York ePrix: Di Grassi tops incident-packed FP1

About this article

Series Formula E
Event New York ePrix
Location Brooklyn Street Circuit
Drivers Mitch Evans
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future 03:31
Formula E

Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future

Agag: 01:36
Formula E

Agag: "The kids today may not be into fast cars...but they love technology..." -Motorsport Show EP15

Shop Our Store

Jaguar Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive
Formula E

Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive

Trailing Rosenqvist a
Formula E

Trailing Rosenqvist a "new situation" for veteran Heidfeld

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five
Formula E

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.