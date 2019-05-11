Monaco E-Prix: Vergne becomes first repeat winner of 2018/19

DS Techeetah driver Vergne maintained the advantage at the start from Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein, who lost ground by running wide at Sainte-Devote in the early stages.

Wehrlein dropped behind Oliver Rowland and Felipe Massa as a result, and the top four ran in that formation the remainder of the race distance.

Vergne was forced to rebuff a passing attempt from Nissan's Rowland into Turn 3 on the penultimate lap, and held on to secure his second win of the 2018/19 campaign by 0.201s.

Massa survived late contact with Wehrlein to take the final spot on the podium for Venturi.

Sebastien Buemi was fifth in the second Nissan, followed by BMW's Antonio Felix da Costa. Mitch Evans (Jaguar) recovered from a 10-place grid drop to take seventh.

Sam Bird suffered a puncture on the final lap while running inside the points, while his Virgin Racing teammate and pre-race points leader Robin Frijns was eliminated in a late clash with the second BMW car of Alexander Sims.

Vergne retakes the lead of the points standings as a result of his win ahead of teammate Andre Lotterer, who recovered from 21st on the grid to finish ninth.

Full report to follow

Race results: