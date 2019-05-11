Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Monaco E-prix / Race report

Monaco E-Prix: Vergne becomes first repeat winner of 2018/19

shares
comments
Monaco E-Prix: Vergne becomes first repeat winner of 2018/19
By:
25m ago

Jean-Eric Vergne became the first repeat race winner of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E season after converting pole position into victory on the streets of Monaco.

DS Techeetah driver Vergne maintained the advantage at the start from Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein, who lost ground by running wide at Sainte-Devote in the early stages.

Wehrlein dropped behind Oliver Rowland and Felipe Massa as a result, and the top four ran in that formation the remainder of the race distance.

Vergne was forced to rebuff a passing attempt from Nissan's Rowland into Turn 3 on the penultimate lap, and held on to secure his second win of the 2018/19 campaign by 0.201s.

Massa survived late contact with Wehrlein to take the final spot on the podium for Venturi.

Sebastien Buemi was fifth in the second Nissan, followed by BMW's Antonio Felix da Costa. Mitch Evans (Jaguar) recovered from a 10-place grid drop to take seventh.

Sam Bird suffered a puncture on the final lap while running inside the points, while his Virgin Racing teammate and pre-race points leader Robin Frijns was eliminated in a late clash with the second BMW car of Alexander Sims.

Vergne retakes the lead of the points standings as a result of his win ahead of teammate Andre Lotterer, who recovered from 21st on the grid to finish ninth.

Full report to follow

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 51  
2 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 51 0.201
3 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 51 1.261
4 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 51 1.439
5 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 51 6.215
6 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 51 15.956
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 51 16.213
8 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 51 16.400
9 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 51 16.848
10 3 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 51 18.112
11 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 51 18.551
12 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 51 18.860
13 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 51 21.488
14 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 51 21.853
15 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 51 26.934
16 8 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 51 31.861
17 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50 1 Lap
  4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 46 5 Laps
  16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 32 19 Laps
  11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 31 20 Laps
  48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 29 22 Laps
  6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 29 22 Laps
View full results
Next article
Evans loses Monaco E-Prix front-row start

Previous article

Evans loses Monaco E-Prix front-row start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Monaco E-prix
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Author Tom Errington
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Low battery a factor in Hamilton's "not good enough" qualifying Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Low battery a factor in Hamilton's "not good enough" qualifying

28m ago
Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s Article
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s

Vettel hopes "daring" set-up approach pays off in race Article
Formula 1

Vettel hopes "daring" set-up approach pays off in race

Latest videos
Monaco ePrix preview 05:31
Formula E

Monaco ePrix preview

19h ago
Massa and di Grassi take a stroll down memory lane 02:21
Formula E

Massa and di Grassi take a stroll down memory lane

21h ago

News in depth
Monaco E-Prix: Vergne becomes first repeat winner of 2018/19
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Vergne becomes first repeat winner of 2018/19

Evans loses Monaco E-Prix front-row start
Formula E

Evans loses Monaco E-Prix front-row start

Monaco E-Prix: Rowland fastest, Vergne on pole
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Rowland fastest, Vergne on pole

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.