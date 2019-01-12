Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Breaking news

Verstappen: Day of public service with stewards was “constructive”

shares
comments
Verstappen: Day of public service with stewards was “constructive”
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 12, 2019, 7:06 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says his day of public service at the ABB FIA Formula E race in Marrakesh was “a constructive thing for me”.

The Dutch driver spent Saturday observing the stewarding process at the event at the Circuit Moulay El Hassan, which was won by Mahindra Racing driver Jerome D’Ambrosio.

Verstappen was in Morocco at the request of the FIA to serve the first of two days of public service he was given after shoving former Force India racer Esteban Ocon in parc ferme at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Speaking in an FIA statement, Verstappen said: “It’s interesting to see it from the other side – normally you can’t spend an entire day with the stewards!

“Everybody does their own job during a [motorsport] weekend, and it’s good to really see what it takes to make these important decisions – sometimes a decision might not be nice for a certain person but it has to be taken and you have to follow the rules. 

“I think it’s good to experience different things in racing rather than just sitting in the car – to be here and do this kind of work has been a constructive thing for me.” 

Verstappen also reflected on his first appearance in the FE paddock, calling the championship “a cool series”.

“I’ve of course followed Formula E a bit on TV but I’ve never been in the paddock, and I really enjoyed the day,” he said. “First of all, it was a really exciting race. The championship is clearly growing and there are a lot of manufacturers here, so I think it’s a cool series.”

It remains unclear how Verstappen will serve the second day of his public service, a punishment the FIA hands out as part of the educational philosophy it has regarding incidents such as the one at Interlagos. 

Next article
Marrakesh E-Prix: BMW implosion hands d'Ambrosio victory

Previous article

Marrakesh E-Prix: BMW implosion hands d'Ambrosio victory

Next article

Devastated da Costa takes blame, apologises for intra-BMW clash

Devastated da Costa takes blame, apologises for intra-BMW clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

Shop Our Store
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.