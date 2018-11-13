Sign in
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Special feature

Gallery: Verstappen vs Ocon clash in pictures

Gallery: Verstappen vs Ocon clash in pictures
1h ago

Relive the on-track clash and off-track scuffle in detail with our gallery from Motorsport Images.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, overtakes Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, before the pair make contact.

1/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 battle

2/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 battle

3/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 battle

4/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

5/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

6/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

7/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

8/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

9/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

10/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

11/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, make contact

12/30

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

13/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

14/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, passes a spinning Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, after the latter suffers a collision with Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes.

15/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

16/30

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

17/30

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

18/30

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

19/30

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Race leader Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 crashes whilst lapping Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11

20/30

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India in Parc Ferme

21/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India in Parc Ferme

22/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India square up after the race following their on track crash

23/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India square up after the race following their on track crash

24/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India square up after the race following their on track crash

25/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India square up after the race following their on track crash

26/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India square up after the race following their on track crash

27/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

28/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

29/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India F1 Team

30/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon
Teams Red Bull Racing, Racing Point Force India
