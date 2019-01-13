Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Testing report

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

shares
comments
Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 13, 2019, 4:35 PM

Audi’s Nico Muller topped the ABB FIA Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh ahead of DS Techeetah’s James Rossiter and Dragon driver Antonio Fuoco.

Muller topped both the morning and afternoon running, with a best time of 1m17.532s in the first session and an overall fastest lap of 1m17.074s that he set late in the afternoon.

Rossiter ended up just 0.115s behind Muller’s best time of the day, having both of Techeetah’s cars in the afternoon as the team wanted to have continuity across its machines to validate a test it was running.

That meant Tatiana Calderon did not drive in the afternoon after she had set the second fastest time in the morning, 0.142s slower than Muller in the session, enough for sixth overall.

Fuoco wound up third fastest in the sole Dragon entry.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr appeared on the official entry list for the second Dragon car, but he did not take to the track at any point during the day, although he was observed in the Marrakesh paddock.

Nyck de Vries moved to the top of the times towards the end of the afternoon running, but was eventually shuffled down to fifth for Virgin Racing, ahead of Jann Mardenborough (Nissan e.dams).

De Vries lost 90 minutes in the morning after damaging his rear suspension on a kerb. 

Behind Calderon in the combined times came Bruno Spengler (BMW Andretti) and HWA’s Raffaele Marciello, with Arthur Leclerc and Norman Nato rounding out the top 10 for Venturi.

Former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin was 11th ahead of fellow Mahindra runner Sam Dejonghe.

Nato caused the second of the morning’s red flags – the first was called out so debris could be removed from the track – when he stopped with a transmission issue midway through that session. 

Jamie Green caused a late red flag in the afternoon when he crashed his Audi at Turn 7, causing damage to the rear of the car.

Test results:

Pos. Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Switzerland Nico Muller  Audi Sport Abt 1:17.074 - 98
2 United Kingdom James Rossiter  DS Techeetah 1:17.189 0.115 87
3 Italy Antonio Fuoco  Dragon 1:17.338 0.264 89
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries  Virgin 1:17.560 0.486 54
5 United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough  Nissan e.dams 1:17.672 0.598 67
6 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  DS Techeetah 1:17.674 0.600 41
7 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW Andretti 1:17.735 0.661 76
8 Italy Raffaele Marciello  HWA 1:17.763 0.689 85
9 Monaco Arthur Leclerc  Venturi 1:17.782 0.708 73
10 France Norman Nato  Venturi 1:18.059 0.985 69
11 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Mahindra 1:18.097 1.023 57
12 Belgium Sam Dejonghe  Mahindra 1:18.155 1.081 58
13 Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi  Nissan e.dams 1:18.229 1.155 58
14 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi Sport Abt 1:18.250 1.176 99
15 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi  Jaguar 1:18.403 1.329 79
16 Spain Daniel Juncadella  HWA 1:18.555 1.481 77
17 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell  Jaguar 1:18.623 1.549 69
18 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW Andretti 1:18.727 1.653 89
19 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  NIO 1:19.631 2.557 74
20 France Benoit Treluyer  Virgin 1:21.181 4.107 97
21 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick  NIO 1:22.196 4.664 71
22 Brazil Felipe Nasr  Dragon no time - -
Next article
HWA Formula E squad fined for breaking curfew

Previous article

HWA Formula E squad fined for breaking curfew

Next article

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Nico Müller
Teams Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.