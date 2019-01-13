Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
James Allen on F1
Topic

James Allen on F1

Main News Videos
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Verstappen attends Marrakesh ePrix to serve FIA punishment

shares
comments
Verstappen attends Marrakesh ePrix to serve FIA punishment
By: Luke Murphy
Jan 13, 2019, 2:53 PM

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen spent the first day of his public service punishment "observing stewards" at the second round of the Formula E ch...

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen spent the first day of his public service punishment "observing stewards" at the second round of the Formula E championship, the Marrakesh ePrix, the FIA have confirmed.

A combative Brazilian Grand Prix involved race-leader Verstappen and the backmarker Force India of Esteban Ocon colliding mid-race, which resulted in a heated exchange of words between the pair after the race.

Verstappen was filmed shoving Ocon in the FIA weighbridge garage, something which the stewards deemed as a breach of the sporting code and they handed the Dutchman a punishment of "two days of public service".

He was spotted attending the Marrakesh ePrix - won by ex-F1 driver Jerome D'Ambrosio - with the FIA later confirming that he was serving the first of his two public service days "as an observer to the stewards".

The statement by the FIA read:

"Max Verstappen attended the Marrakesh E-Prix as a result of the Stewards’ decision at the 2018 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. Verstappen spent the day as an observer to the stewards, closely following their work at a top-level international motor sport event as part of the educational and informative approach taken by the FIA in this matter."

With Verstappen very unlikely to be critical of either the punishment or the series, he said that his day in Marrakesh had been "constructive" and that Formula E was a "cool series".

“It’s interesting to see it from the other side – normally you can’t spend an entire day with the stewards! Everybody does their own job during the weekend, and it’s good to really see what it takes to make these important decisions – sometimes a decision might not be nice for a certain person but it has to be taken and you have to follow the rules.

"I think it’s good to experience different things in racing rather than just sitting in the car – to be here and do this kind of work has been a constructive thing for me.

“I’ve of course followed Formula E a bit on TV but I’ve never been in the paddock, and I really enjoyed the day. First of all it was a really exciting race. The championship is clearly growing and there are a lot of manufacturers here, so I think it’s a cool series.”

Verstappen's punishment criticised by Bird

The move to bring Verstappen to a Formula E race has been criticised by series front-runner Sam Bird, with the Briton saying that he didn't think it was fair on the growing championship.

"I didn't see him. It's nice that he's here. I mean, to call coming to a Formula E race 'community service' I think does Formula E a bit of a dis-justice. This is an amazing category and people pay to come and watch us.

"It shouldn't be a punishment to come here. I hope he enjoyed it, and I hope he will give good feedback to some of his colleagues"

Verstappen still has one day of public service remaining, but the FIA are yet to confirm when or where this will be completed.

With his punishment to be completed "within a six month period", his second day should have been carried out by around April. However, Verstappen will likely complete the second day before the start of the Formula One season in March.

By: Luke Murphy

All images: Motorsport Images
Next article
Top 10 worst F1 Driver of the Day picks

Previous article

Top 10 worst F1 Driver of the Day picks

Next article

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Formula E
Author Luke Murphy

Red zone: trending stories

Formula 1 reveals 2019 race start times
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 reveals 2019 race start times

10h ago
Ferrari plans to run new car before first F1 test Article
Formula 1

Ferrari plans to run new car before first F1 test

Vinales must beat Rossi Article
MotoGP

Vinales must beat Rossi "pretty much every race"

Latest videos
'It's time to start the McLaren recovery' 06:19
Formula 1

'It's time to start the McLaren recovery'

10h ago
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

Jan 14, 2019

News in depth
Schumacher close to Ferrari junior role
Formula 1

Schumacher close to Ferrari junior role

Hamilton's work ethic
Formula 1

Hamilton's work ethic "refreshing" for Russell

How to build a budget Formula 1 car
Formula 1

How to build a budget Formula 1 car

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.