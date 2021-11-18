Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring
Formula E News

Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season

By:

Mahindra has taken the covers off the revised M7Electro that it will campaign in the final season of Formula E’s Gen2 era in 2022.

Mahindra M7Electro
Mahindra M7Electro
1/4

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7Electro
Mahindra M7Electro
2/4

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Alexander Sims, Mahindra
Alexander Sims, Mahindra
3/4

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Rowland Oliver, Mahindra
Rowland Oliver, Mahindra
4/4

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

The Indian outfit revealed a brand new livery on Thursday, with Mahindra's corporate red becoming the primary colour on the car in a departure from its previous two-tone colour scheme. Blue accents are also clearly visible on the front wing and both sides of the cockpit, carrying sponsorship logos from team's powertrain manufacturer ZF.

Mahindra enters season 8 with a refreshed driver line-up, with one-time FE race winner Oliver Rowland joining from Nissan to partner incumbent Alexander Sims.

Alex Lynn, who scored his maiden FE win with Mahindra in London, has split with the team and will move to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 with Chip Ganassi and its second Cadillac DPi-V.R entry.

Mahindra also announced that Nick Heidfeld will step down from his position as its official reserve and reserve driver, but will continue to remain involved in the team as a special advisor.

Ex-IndyCar and Formula 2 driver Jordan King will, however, remain Mahindra's development driver for a second season, with his role primarily involving simulator work at the team's Banbury facility.

"On the cusp of a new season, we are thrilled to reveal our new race car," said team principal Dilbagh Gill.

"We head into our eighth year of competition reinvigorated and working hand in hand to maximise our package with the fantastic partners we have; including ZF and Shell, whose technology forms key parts of our M7Electro."

The M7Electro carries forward the same powertrain hardware as the one used in the 2021 season as part of Formula E's new two-year homologation cycle. However, the Indian manufacturer has been able to make major gains on the software side as it continues its recovery up the pecking order.

Lynn scored the outfit's first victory since 2019 in the returning London E-Prix in July, with an impressive drive from third on the grid in the second of the two races at the ExCeL centre.

Sims finished on the rostrum in Rome and would have likely repeated that result in Valencia if it wasn't for the energy management crisis that followed after a late safety car period.

However, a "messy" campaign prevented Mahindra from finishing higher than ninth in the teams' championship, albeit just five points behind the factory Porsche team and a further nine behind Mercedes customer Venturi.

The 2022 Formula E season begins with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on January 28-29. Teams will get to test their cars prior to that in Valencia from November 29 - December 2.

shares
comments
De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring
Previous article

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Laia Sanz joins X-raid Mini for Dakar cars switch
Dakar

Laia Sanz joins X-raid Mini for Dakar cars switch

Rea felt WSBK title had already been "lost in some way" Mandalika
World Superbike

Rea felt WSBK title had already been "lost in some way"

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice
Video Inside
Formula E

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season
Video Inside
Formula E

Rowland replaces Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season

Latest news

Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring

NIO 333 showcases 2022 Formula E livery ahead of testing
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 showcases 2022 Formula E livery ahead of testing

Giovinazzi moves to Formula E after losing Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi moves to Formula E after losing Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning Prime

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Prime

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Prime

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.