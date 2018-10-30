Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra: We didn't know how to win a championship

shares
comments
Mahindra: We didn't know how to win a championship
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
1h ago

Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill says his team “didn’t know how to win a championship” in Formula E’s fourth season, where its title bid was thwarted by several issues.

The Indian manufacturer led the 2017/18 teams’ championship after Felix Rosenqvist won the second race in Hong Kong and took victory at the next race in Marrakesh.

But Rosenqvist, who also led the drivers’ championship after Marrakesh, subsequently suffered high-profile retirements while leading in Mexico and Rome, while his teammate Nick Heidfeld endured three consecutive DNFs between Santiago and Punta Del Este.

Mahindra eventually wound up fourth in the season four teams’ championship - one place down on its breakthrough season three result - and 126 points behind the title-winning  Audi squad.

Gill explained that while his team was capable of scoring race wins on merit, it was simply not mature enough to string together a championship-winning campaign.

“We have to go back to some of the stuff we did in season three, [which] was consistency,” Gill told Motorsport.com.

“One of the drivers would be on the podium in every race and we have to work [back] towards that right now.

“Wins are nice but at the same time we need to look at consistency and build our championship over a period of time.”

“We knew how to win races, but we didn’t know how to put a championship together.

“So I think what we are learning together is how we put a championship [run on], how we string races together, because we were brilliant in individual races.

“We’ve also augmented the team considerably over the last couple of months in terms of having [new] people.

“So the amount on pressure on the team has reduced slightly. And we have a bit more time to do work.

Race winner Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Racing

Race winner Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Gill stressed that Mahindra must focus on not losing ground to rivals in the season five in-season software development race.

The 2017/18 M4Electro’s performance tailed off in the final part of last season, even as the team managed to fix the reliability issues that plagued the middle part of its campaign.

“We started out the gates pretty strongly,” Gill said. 

“Where we [were] also [a] bit stuck last year was development between races and I think that area we are going to be focusing a lot this year – that we keep up the pace of development compared to competitors during the season.”

Next article
How FE's new era has shaken up the order

Previous article

How FE's new era has shaken up the order
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Mahindra Racing
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM
IndyCar / Breaking news

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM

4h ago
Ericsson was left Article
Formula 1

Ericsson was left "fuming" by Sauber tactics

Ricciardo pole celebrations Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

Latest videos
Sounds of Valencia testing - 2018/2019 Formula E season 04:56
Formula E

Sounds of Valencia testing - 2018/2019 Formula E season

Oct 22, 2018

News in depth
Mahindra: We didn't know how to win a championship
Formula E

Mahindra: We didn't know how to win a championship

How FE's new era has shaken up the order
Formula E

How FE's new era has shaken up the order

Juncadella lands HWA reserve role for 2018/19
Formula E

Juncadella lands HWA reserve role for 2018/19

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.