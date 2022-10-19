Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier

Listen to this article

Having previously raced in FE from the inception of the championship till the end of season 7, initially with support from Audi before morphing into a full works team, Abt is returning to the all-electric series next year with customer powertrains from Mahindra.

However, unlike a typical manufacturer-privateer relationship where flow of technology is unidirectional, multiple DTM title-winning outfit Abt has been providing its technical expertise to Mahindra to push both teams forward.

Abt also joined Mahindra for all its private test days, and the collaboration between the two squads has been so strong that Biermaier feels he is running something close to a factory team and not just two customer cars.

“Clearly there is a difference from being a whole manufacturer [in the past] to being a customer now, but the way we are working and the way Mahindra allows us to work, to support, it's quite similar [to a factory team],” Biermaier told Motorsport.com.

“We want to develop the car, develop the test car with Mahindra. To bring input, to bring our experience from the last years, [to bring] our know-how.

“We want to give these inputs and they are quite open to our inputs. We are working like we are our own manufacturer. There's not a huge difference.

“With Mahindra we are joining all the tests with four-five-six people. This is quite good. We are working like a four-car team.”

Mahindra and Abt were one of the founding teams of Formula E when the championship began in 2014, with their respective team bosses Dilbagh Gill and Biermaier developing a strong friendship over the years in the paddock.

Biermaier said his relationship with Gill was one of the key reasons why Abt chose Mahindra as its powertrain supplier amid a late decision to return to Formula E, although Gill won’t be present for the start of the partnership following his surprise split with the Indian manufacturer in September.

“It was quite linked to Dilbagh,” he said of Abt’s tie-up with Mahindra. “He left now, it's a shame.

“But we had since day one a very, very close relationship and we were always in contact each season and we always had nice evenings together and everything.

“So, it was not only a partnership, it was close to a friendship.

“When we took the decision [to enter Formula E], we were quite late with the decision. There was a deadline, 15th of January, from the FIA. And we made the decision at the end of February.

“There were not so many manufacturers that gave us the possibility and for us it was clear. One of the first directions went to Banbury, to Dilbagh, and ask him if he can have us.

“And he said clearly if he can manage it with the parts, with the delivery times, with everything, yes we will have [the powertrain].

“So, this is the reason and we hope and we believe that together with Mahindra, together with ZF, we can have a competitive season next year.”

Abt hasn’t used any of its private testing allocation test days yet, but will be running the car for the first time later this month.