Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

By:

Mahindra Formula E driver Alex Lynn has provided an update on his condition following a horrific crash in the Diriyah E-Prix, revealing he's "100% fine" and has escaped injuries.

shares
comments
Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Lynn was fighting for 14th place on lap 26 of 29 with the Jaguar of Mitch Evans when the pair came to blows on the long back straight after Turn 17. 

CCTV footage released by Formula E showed Lynn’s Mahindra launching over Evans’ car and turning upside down, before skating off the track and over the run-off area at Turn 18.

After his car came to a rest, the British driver was immediately taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he was accompanied by Mahindra Racing’s team principal Dilbagh Gill, but was discharged the same night after the results of the CT scans were out.

The race itself was put under FCY in the immediate aftermath of the incident, before a full safety car was deployed. After a prolonged interruption, a decision was made not to restart the race with three minutes left on the clock, with Lynn’s former Virgin Racing teammate Sam Bird - now driving for Jaguar - declared the winner.

Speaking less than 48 hours after the crash in a video message on Mahindra’s official Twitter handle, Lynn said he is ready to put the incident behind and focus on the next round in Rome in April.

 

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to send out a little message after Saturday evening’s race,” he said. “Safe to say it was a little bit more of a dramatic ending than I was hoping on having. 

“But first things first, I’m a 100% fine, no injuries at all. So I’d like to say a big thank you to my team Mahindra, the FIA and also Formula E for making sure that the car I’m driving is extremely safe. 

“And the second thing I’d really like to say is that a big thank you for all the messages that I’ve been sent, honestly really humbled by some of the things that have been said and I do appreciate it a lot. 

“So from now it’s just really about getting ready for Rome in a few weeks time. I want to maximise this really fast Mahindra car that I’ve been given and looking forward to.”

Read Also:

Lynn failed to score a point in the Riyadh double-header following a collision with Bird at the opening corner in Race 1 - an incident for which he was handed a three-place grid penalty for the following race.

His Mahindra team sits 11th in the teams’ standings with six points courtesy of Alexander Sims’ seventh-place finish on Friday.

 
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Previous article

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

4h
2
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide

2h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

21h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

5h
5
Formula E

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale

5h
Latest news
Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

35m
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start
Formula E

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

1h
Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"
Formula E

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

2h
Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale
Formula E

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale

5h
Bird outsmarted Frijns in energy management
Formula E

Bird outsmarted Frijns in energy management

Feb 28, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
7h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall" Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM / Breaking news

Rowe Racing enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
1h
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The AlphaTauri tweaks the team tried to hide

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test

Petronas SRT unveils 2021 MotoGP livery with Rossi and Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas SRT unveils 2021 MotoGP livery with Rossi and Morbidelli

SRT "seemed more upset" than Yamaha at 2020 MotoGP title loss
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

SRT "seemed more upset" than Yamaha at 2020 MotoGP title loss

Latest news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.