Formula E / New York City ePrix I News

Lotterer hopes to remain involved with Porsche FE despite 2023 LMDh move

Andre Lotterer says he hopes to remain involved in Formula E, following the announcement that he would return to endurance racing with Porsche's LMDh project in 2023.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Lotterer hopes to remain involved with Porsche FE despite 2023 LMDh move
Listen to this article

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com in April, Lotterer explained that he had enjoyed his time in Formula E and hoped to continue, but felt he was in "good hands" with Porsche and would be happy with any decision that the German manufacturer would make.

Since then, Lotterer has been confirmed as part of the factory 963 LMDh driver roster with Porsche Penske Motorsport, and Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach stated that the veteran German would not be continuing with a race role in Formula E with the team.

Although Lotterer said that he was excited to have the opportunity to return to endurance racing and get another shot at contending for a fourth Le Mans victory, after wins in 2011, 2012 and 2014, he expressed his desire to remain involved with Formula E in some capacity with Porsche.

"Yeah, definitely [excited about returning to endurance racing]," Lotterer said. "That's where I come from, and when Audi stopped I joined Porsche, which was always a dream of mine and we got close to winning together in 2017. But we didn't.

"So now the opportunity is there again. We sat down together when this became an option and jointly decided that we do that together, it's really nice to have this opportunity again.

"Porsche at Le Mans is something quite unique and I'm motivated to challenge Le Mans again. But we're still looking also how my involvement in Formula E can continue. Because the experience I have with the team, I'd like to support them as much as possible to be the best team possible.

"So I don't want to completely move on to and leave Formula E completely behind."

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked if that could involve a reserve and development role, Lotterer said that his main focus was on helping Porsche challenge for honours this season - and said that there was still time to flesh things out.

"Let's see. I mean, we're focusing on a championship now," he said. "It's busy enough, but we have time to see how we can find a way to support the team and of Porsche, in general.

Lotterer currently occupies ninth in the drivers' championship, six points clear of team-mate Pascal Wehrlein.

