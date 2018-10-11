Lopez stays at Dragon FE team for 2018/19

Lopez has raced in Formula E since the start of season three, although he was initially left without a drive for the 2017/18 championship before he joined Dragon following Neel Jani’s exit from the American team after the opening round of season four.

The triple World Touring Car champion finished 17th in the season four standings with 14 points.

"I am really excited to continue with the team and I am looking forward to being on the track to achieve our objectives,” said Lopez.

“The atmosphere [at Dragon] is great.

“The team has evolved so much since I joined last year, and now we have the new Gen2 car, so we are starting fresh, and I can’t wait to be on track with the team for the first race in Riyadh.

“[My] expectations are to be competitive from the start to achieve top spot results.

“The team has put in an incredible effort during this, and I am looking forward to working with them to keep improving and evolving throughout the season."

Jay Penske, Dragon Racing Team Principal Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Dragon boss Jay Penske described Lopez as an “invaluable asset in the development of the package for season five”.

“He is a real racer,” Penske continued, “and I am confident that his capabilities, paired with the evolution of our engineering organisation will prove to be a winning formula this season.

“I look forward to seeing the results.”

Dragon’s season four test and reserve driver Maximilian Gunther has been linked with the team’s second 2018/19 seat.

The 2018 Arden International Formula 2 racer took part in Dragon’s private testing programme with its Penske EV-3 Gen2 package over the summer.