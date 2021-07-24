Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E / London E-Prix I Practice report

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

By:

Maximilian Gunther led Jake Dennis for a BMW Andretti 1-2 in a rain-soaked second London E-Prix practice session as Stoffel Vandoorne crashed out before even completing a lap.

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

New York City race one victor Gunther pipped his teammate Dennis to the top of the times, with Gunther’s 1m26.838s lap ensuring he was the only driver to dip under the 1m27s barrier.

Only Oliver Turvey had failed to lap within a tenth of free practice one pacesetter Jean-Eric Vergne’s Friday benchmark, but on Saturday morning the field was hugely spread out.

Valencia race-two winner Dennis was some 0.375s adrift of his stablemate’s best effort, despite using four 35kW attack mode boosts to Gunther’s one in a bid to close the gap.

It was then left to Porsche driver Andre Lotterer to complete the top three, after he ran provisionally fastest but was bumped back in the final minute to fall 0.629s in arrears.

The forecasted rain duly arrived in time for the session, with drivers frequently aquaplaning on the lesser-used perimeter circuit roads that make up the outside portion of the circuit.

Three minutes into the half-hour run, Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne was caught out by the standing water and shunted into the wall on the approach to the Turn 10 right-handed hairpin.

He ripped the front wing assembly off his car and skated in to the run-off, where he could not revive the car to return to the pitlane for repairs. That meant he failed to set a time and was forced to watch the remainder of the session from the wall.

Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns was another to be caught out, with the Dutch racer crumpling the nose of his car when he skated sideways down the track at Turn 6.

Frijns had been managing oversteer through the preceding corners, but then lost the rear as the track sloped downhill and skidded parallel to the concrete wall before eventually making contact.

He was able to rejoin from the run-off after a minor brush with the TecPro barrier, eventually running to only the 22nd fastest time.

Sergio Sette Camara soon followed suit down at Turn 6, losing the rear and sliding into the run-off area that had only just been vacated by Frijns.

The Dragon Penske Autosport driver would, however, post the fifth quickest time behind Mahindra Racing driver Alex Lynn.

The second Mercedes of Nyck de Vries ran to sixth place ahead of Rene Rast and the two Nissan e.dams, with Sebastien Buemi eclipsing his teammate Oliver Rowland.

Edoardo Mortara rounded out the top 10 for Venturi, while Mitch Evans led points leader and Jaguar Racing teammate Sam Bird in 11th place.

The DS Techeetahs would wind up two seconds off the pace, reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa clocking 18th as teammate Jean-Eric Vergne was 19th.

Lucas di Grassi was also forced to abandon the session early when he made a rare mistake aboard his Audi machine at Turn 9, hitting the inside wall and damaging his suspension.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'26.838  
2 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'27.213 0.375
3 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'27.467 0.629
4 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'27.499 0.661
5 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'27.508 0.670
6 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'27.781 0.943
7 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'27.782 0.944
8 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'27.792 0.954
9 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'27.795 0.957
10 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.932 1.094
11 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'27.959 1.121
12 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'28.103 1.265
13 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'28.262 1.424
14 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'28.324 1.486
15 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'28.451 1.613
16 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'28.740 1.902
17 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'28.898 2.060
18 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'28.902 2.064
19 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'28.985 2.147
20 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'29.256 2.418
21 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'29.330 2.492
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'29.370 2.532
23 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'29.689 2.851
24 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes no time  
FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

23 h
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
23 h

Formula E
23 h
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

