Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / London E-Prix: Dennis holds off Rowland to lead FE practice on home soil Next / London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory
Formula E / London ePrix I Qualifying report

London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole

Jake Dennis took pole position for the London E-Prix, delighting a raucous crowd at his home Formula E round as he beat championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne in the final.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole
Listen to this article

Second on track after Vandoorne kicked off proceedings in the battle for Saturday pole, Dennis took a slender advantage in the opening sector as the Belgian got very close to the Turn 2 barrier.

Dennis then opened the gap further, and although his slight slide in the final couple of corners helped Vandoorne find some time back, the Avalanche Andretti driver did enough to claim his second Formula E pole.

The British driver, who had said on Friday it would be difficult to repeat his 2021 win at the ExCeL before topping practice on Saturday morning, had earlier denied an all-Mercedes final with a 1m13.005s effort to dispatch Nyck de Vries.

The defending champion therfore takes third on the grid, having set a semi-final time faster than Sergio Sette Camara.

The Brazilian had made a surprise appearance in the semis, but could not overcome a mighty lap from Vandoorne, a 1m13.131s - over 0.3s faster than his Dragon Penske rival.

Vandoorne found a hatful of time over a tightly contested quarter-final bout with Andre Lotterer, who was ahead by 0.01s by the close of the first sector - but the Porsche driver failed to keep up that pace and began to fall behind, with the gap almost four tenths of a second at the line in Vandoorne's favour.

Sette Camara then bagged his first semi-finals place with victory over Dennis's teammate Oliver Askew in their duel, finding nearly a quarter of a second over the American in the opening sector and cracking open the gap, logging a 1m13.330s to Askew's 1m13.688s.

De Vries made it two Mercedes in the semi-finals with a 0.4s advantage over New York City winner Nick Cassidy, as the Envision driver tagged the wall on his lap and lost time - thus, the Kiwi was denied a third consecutive chance to claim points for pole.

Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Dennis then set the fastest quarter-final time with a 1m13.225s to beat Maximilian Guenther into the final four. The Nissan driver was a late call-up into the final, as Venturi's Lucas di Grassi lost his laptimes in the group stages.

Askew's best time among the eliminated drivers puts him fifth on the grid for the race, ahead of Guenther, while Cassidy sits ahead of Lotterer on the fourth row.

Both Jaguars failed to progress from Group A, as Mitch Evans lost time with a lock-up in the first sector and was unable to make it through.

Guenther was just a shade away from making it into the duels, and although Vandoorne's final session-topping lap was enough to push the German out of the top four, di Grassi had his laptimes deleted for impeding Robin Frijns - causing him to angrily remonstrate with the live feed camera. The Brazilian will start from the back of the grid.

Both Venturis could not progress to the quarter-finals as Edoardo Mortara struggled for grip and confidence on his final lap, placing fifth in group.

This was ahead of both DS Techeetahs, as neither Antonio Felix da Costa nor Jean-Eric Vergne could progress into the final eight - dealing a big hit to the latter's title bid following a point-shy weekend in New York City.

Mortara thus assumes ninth on the grid, ahead of Frijns - fifth fastest in Group A - with the DS Techeetahs and Jaguars occupying the next two rows.

Da Costa starts ahead of Sam Bird in 11th and 12th, with Vergne ahead of Evans on the row behind.

London E-Prix grid

Cla Driver Team
1 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport
2 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes
3 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes
4 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport
6 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS
7 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing
8 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team
9 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi
10 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing
11 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah
12 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
13 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah
14 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing
15 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS
16 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing
17 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
21 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team
22 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi
View full results
shares
comments
London E-Prix: Dennis holds off Rowland to lead FE practice on home soil
Previous article

London E-Prix: Dennis holds off Rowland to lead FE practice on home soil
Next article

London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory

London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
London E-Prix: Dennis completes qualifying clean sweep London ePrix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis completes qualifying clean sweep

London E-Prix: Cassidy nicks top spot ahead of da Costa in FP3 London ePrix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Cassidy nicks top spot ahead of da Costa in FP3

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Jake Dennis More from
Jake Dennis
Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win London ePrix I
Formula E

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E
Formula E

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb" Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"

Latest news

London E-Prix: Dennis completes qualifying clean sweep
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis completes qualifying clean sweep

Jake Dennis swept to back-to-back pole positions for Sunday's London E-Prix, beating Lucas di Grassi in a jumbled qualifying session where none of the championship contenders made the duels phase.

London E-Prix: Cassidy nicks top spot ahead of da Costa in FP3
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Cassidy nicks top spot ahead of da Costa in FP3

Nick Cassidy headed the third free practice session of the London E-Prix weekend, setting the fastest time recorded so far to beat Antonio Felix da Costa on Sunday morning.

De Vries loses London E-Prix podium for robust defending
Formula E Formula E

De Vries loses London E-Prix podium for robust defending

Nyck de Vries has been handed a five-second penalty after Formula E's London E-Prix, dropping from third to sixth place after using more than one defensive manoeuvre against Nick Cassidy.

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win
Formula E Formula E

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

London E-Prix winner Jake Dennis says his qualifying lap did "80 percent of the work" in his victory, and felt in control over Stoffel Vandoorne in the closing stages.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.