London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth

Formula E title protagonist Nick Cassidy topped the second practice session ahead of the first London E-Prix this weekend, as championship leader Jake Dennis finished fifth.

Stefan Mackley
Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Envision Racing’s Cassidy, who enters this weekend’s double-header at the ExCeL London’s unique indoor/outdoor circuit 24 points behind Dennis in the championship, set a 1m11.264s lap three minutes from the end of the session which proved to be the fastest time.

This was after a crash in the final minute for Abt Cupra’s Robin Frijns at Turn 16, which brought out the red flag and prevented drivers from improving on their final runs.

The outside sections of the circuit remained damp on Saturday morning, meaning times were initially several seconds off the pace compared with FP1 on Friday afternoon, with Cassidy the first driver to go below the 1m15s mark.

Fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans, who is also in championship contention albeit 44 points behind Dennis, went faster with a 1m14.851s, but his best lap was almost immediately beaten by Maserati’s Edoardo Mortara and then McLaren’s Rene Rast.

Approaching the halfway point of the session, DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne hit the top of the times with a 1m14.121s before Sacha Fenestraz set a 1m14.085s.

Dennis became the first driver to set a sub 1m14s lap, registering a 1m13.966s, which was immediately beaten by Envision’s Sebastien Buemi who set a time almost eight tenths faster.

Dennis improved on his next lap, posting a 1m13.444s, which moved him closer to Buemi’s top time but still more than two tenths in arrears.

Approaching the final 10 minutes of the 30-minute session Evans sat at the top of times with a 1m12.861s before going even faster on his next run with a 1m12.596s.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Lap times continued to drop in the final minutes, with NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum moving into second on a 1m11.578s just before the red flag which was 0.314s slower than Cassidy’s best, with Buemi completing the top three.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who is also mathematically still in contention for the drivers’ title this weekend, finished fourth 0.350s behind Cassidy’s best lap.

Andretti Autosport’s Dennis set a best lap of 1m11.781s which put him more than half a second behind Cassidy, with Jaguar’s Evans completing the top six.

Nissan’s Norman Nato topped Friday’s FP1 session with a 1m10.765s, just 0.006s faster than Buemi as the second Nissan of Fenestraz completed the top three.

Championship protagonists Evans, Cassidy and Wehrlein finished fifth, eighth and ninth respectively, with Dennis only 11th.

The championship leader had complained about a lack of balance all session and was 0.605s off Nato’s fastest lap.

London E-Prix FP2 Results:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand N. Cassidy Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 37 20 1'11.264   108.155
2 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Dan Ticktum NIO Formula E Team 33 19 +0.314 0.314 107.681
3 Switzerland S. Buemi Sébastien Buemi Envision Racing 16 20 +0.325 0.011 107.664
4 Germany P. Wehrlein Pascal Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 18 +0.350 0.025 107.627
5 United Kingdom J. Dennis Jake Dennis Andretti Autosport 27 18 +0.517 0.167 107.376
6 New Zealand M. Evans Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 9 19 +0.546 0.029 107.333
7 Brazil S. Sette Camara Sergio Sette Camara NIO Formula E Team 3 19 +0.573 0.027 107.292
8 Germany A. Lotterer Andre Lotterer Andretti Autosport 36 20 +0.717 0.144 107.078
9 Belgium S. Vandoorne Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1 19 +0.719 0.002 107.075
10 Brazil L. di Grassi Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing 11 20 +0.741 0.022 107.042
11 France N. Nato Norman Nato Nissan e.dams 17 20 +0.781 0.040 106.983
12 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Antonio Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 18 +0.821 0.040 106.923
13 United Kingdom J. Hughes Jake Hughes McLaren 5 20 +0.912 0.091 106.788
14 Switzerland N. Müller Nico Müller Team Abt 51 20 +0.980 0.068 106.688
15 Germany R. Rast René Rast McLaren 58 20 +0.982 0.002 106.685
16 United Kingdom S. Bird Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 10 19 +0.994 0.012 106.667
17 Germany M. Gunther Maximilian Gunther Maserati Racing 7 19 +1.045 0.051 106.592
18 Netherlands R. Frijns Robin Frijns Team Abt 4 18 +1.280 0.235 106.247
19 Switzerland E. Mortara Edoardo Mortara Maserati Racing 48 20 +1.409 0.129 106.058
20 France J. Vergne Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 25 19 +1.471 0.062 105.968
21 Spain R. Merhi Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing 8 20 +1.791 0.320 105.504
22 France S. Fenestraz Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 19 +1.795 0.004 105.498
View full results  
Stefan Mackley
