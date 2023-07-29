Subscribe
Previous / Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune Next / Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss
Formula E / London ePrix I News

Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title

Newly crowned Formula E champion Jake Dennis admits that he felt the London E-Prix was “just caving in against me” in his quest for the title during a chaotic race.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, 2nd position, celebrates championship victory on the podium

The penultimate round of the season proved to be a dramatic affair, with the race red flagged twice in the closing stages for incidents - Dennis’ chances of claiming the title swinging throughout the 37-lap race.

Having been pushed back after initially starting on the front row alongside main championship rival Nick Cassidy, his title chances were boosted after Cassidy collided with Envision Racing team-mate Sebastien Buemi just before half distance.

But even with Cassidy out, Dennis was still required to finish third with Jaguar’s Mitch Evans winning the first of the weekend’s London E-Prix.

Having survived the two rolling restarts, Dennis finished third on-the-road before being promoted to second which was enough for the title.

“I think nobody expected that race, multiple safety cars, red flags, crashes left, right and centre, and I felt like everything was just thrown at me,” said Dennis.

“So many emotions especially after the first red flag, I just felt like the whole race was just caving in against me for multiple reasons and it was just really hard to control my emotions.

“When I was driving it wasn’t so bad in terms of, I do the typical rant to my engineer, he just takes it on the chin.

“It was really after the red flag I was like, man, everyone is out to get me, [but] we managed to turn it around and keep our composure.”

Dennis’ charge was also thwarted by missing his Attack Mode activation on two occasions which left him at risk from cars behind in the pack.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 the race as Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 battle behind

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 the race as Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 battle behind

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

This included Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, with Dennis asking his Andretti Autosport squad – a Porsche customer team – if the German would refrain from attacking him.

And despite knowing that Cassidy had retired, Dennis was surprised to learn that he still needed to finish on the podium to secure the title ahead of the season-finale at the ExCeL London on Sunday.

“I asked where do I need to finish because I knew Nick was out, and they said third and I was really thrown off by that because I thought I just needed six points,” said Dennis.

“So I was like [sigh], I’ve got to go again then. I was fifth at that point so I couldn’t believe when they said that to me, and from that point they just sort of left me to it apart from maybe the last two laps where they said this is enough, don’t do anything stupid this is fine.”

On crossing the line as the champion, Dennis added: “It was just a relief of emotions, something I’ve never experienced ever in my life and to become world champion is something which we all dream of.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

Formula E
London ePrix I

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Jake Dennis More from
Jake Dennis
Dennis makes "complete reset" for London E-Prix ahead of title showdown

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London E-Prix ahead of title showdown

Formula E
London ePrix I

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London E-Prix ahead of title showdown Dennis makes "complete reset" for London E-Prix ahead of title showdown

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

Formula E
London ePrix I

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Porsche extends Formula E commitment until end of Gen3 cycle in 2026

Porsche extends Formula E commitment until end of Gen3 cycle in 2026

Formula E

Porsche extends Formula E commitment until end of Gen3 cycle in 2026 Porsche extends Formula E commitment until end of Gen3 cycle in 2026

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

IndyCar

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe