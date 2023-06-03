Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole
Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Gunther scored his maiden Formula E pole position with a dominant performance in qualifying for the opening leg of the Jakarta E-Prix.
Having been quickest in the two practice sessions across Friday evening and Saturday morning, Gunther was also untouchable in qualifying as he defeated Andretti’s Jake Dennis with a time of 1m08.141s.
Gunther was able to pull an advantage of 0.368s in the early stages of the final, with Dennis only fractionally closing the gap in the second sector of the track.
The gap between the two swelled to 0.423s at one stage and, although it came down again as they completed the final sector, Gunther was still able to secure pole position with a comfortable margin of 0.341s.
The 25-year-old had previously gone head-to-head with team-mate Edoardo Mortara in the quarter finals, the German driver winning that duel by three tenths of a second.
This set him up against Pascal Wehrlein in the semis, but despite the Porsche driver enjoying a renaissance after a difficult run of results, Gunther was able to get the better of his countryman and guarantee himself a spot on the front row.
Meanwhile, Dennis had eased through quarter finals with a half-a-second advantage over Abt’s Robin Frijns, before defeating Vergne in the semis by over three tenths of a second to earn a place in the finals.
Wehrlein will start from third on the grid behind Dennis, with DS Penske duo Vergne and Vandoorne due to line up fourth and fifth respectively.
Mortara will join Vandoorne on the third row of the grid, with Frijns an excellent seventh for Abt after progressing to the duels for the first time in dry conditions in 2023.
McLaren’s Rene Rast will start from eighth as the slowest of the duel runners, while Nico Muller proved his team-mate Frijns’ performance wasn’t a fluke as he qualified ninth - securing only his second top-10 start of the season.
Both Envision cars were eliminated in the group stages, with championship leader Nick Cassidy qualifying 10th and team-mate Sebastien Buemi ending up three places further down in 13th.
Last year’s winner Mitch Evans also failed to progress to the duels, the Jaguar driver finishing sixth in the group to end up 11th on the grid behind countryman Cassidy.
Another high-profile driver to struggle in qualifying was Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa, who will take the start from 15th after finishing eighth in his group.
Sam Bird ended up 16th, five places behind his team-mate Evans.
Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|Maximilian Gunther
|1'08.141
|2
|27
|Jake Dennis
|1'08.482
|0.341
|3
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|1'08.646
|0.505
|4
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|1'08.740
|0.599
|5
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|1'08.588
|0.447
|6
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|1'08.704
|0.563
|7
|4
|Robin Frijns
|1'08.957
|0.816
|8
|58
|René Rast
|1'09.205
|1.064
|9
|51
|Nico Müller
|1'09.191
|1.050
|10
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|1'09.273
|1.132
|11
|9
|Mitch Evans
|1'09.202
|1.061
|12
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz
|1'09.333
|1.192
|13
|16
|Sébastien Buemi
|1'09.216
|1.075
|14
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|1'09.339
|1.198
|15
|13
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|1'09.280
|1.139
|16
|10
|Sam Bird
|1'09.410
|1.269
|17
|17
|Norman Nato
|1'09.405
|1.264
|18
|3
|Sergio Sette Camara
|1'09.645
|1.504
|19
|36
|David Beckmann
|1'09.470
|1.329
|20
|5
|Jake Hughes
|1'09.933
|1.792
|21
|11
|Lucas di Grassi
|1'09.562
|1.421
|22
|8
|Roberto Merhi
|1'10.560
|2.419
|View full results
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.