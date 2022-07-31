Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics Next / Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand
Formula E / London ePrix II News

Jaguar's Evans explains brake issue that hit Formula E title bid

"Strange behaviour" on Mitch Evans' Jaguar Formula E car's brakes preceded his London E-Prix retirement, but he refuses to give up on the title despite a 36-point deficit to Stoffel Vandoorne.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Translated by:
Charles Bradley
Jaguar's Evans explains brake issue that hit Formula E title bid
Listen to this article

Evans was running in a strong fourth and keeping tabs on Nyck de Vries in third - and crucially was a position ahead of championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne, whom Evans began the race 24 points behind.

But on the 35th lap of the race, Evans slowed to a crawl at the back of the circuit and had to pull off at the Turn 10-11 chicane to try and reset his car.

Although the Kiwi was able to get going again, he found the car was not in a condition that he could continue with and elected to retire from the race. As a result, what would have been a 22-point deficit has grown to 36 points.

Evans explained the issues had emerged some laps sooner and it was a "heartbreaking" result for Jaguar as his title hopes now seem more precarious.

"The problem was creeping in a few laps before to be honest, I started having some very strange behaviour on the brakes and just noticed something was really not right," Evans expanded.

"We'll try to dissect it quite quickly, but unfortunately - actually, at one point I thought we had fixed it and as soon as I thought that, I had to do a power cycle when basically the car switched off, which is when you saw I left the track to do the power cycle.

"I managed to get back to the pits but the car was not raceable anymore.

"So yeah, just heartbreaking for everyone involved in the team. We had a really strong race. One of my best races I think I've done, charging back pretty hard, really aggressive overtakes, really good strategy.

"Obviously Stoff was behind and we would have closed the gap - that was what we had to do to take it on to Seoul, but now obviously he's got a pretty healthy lead."

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Regardless, Evans felt that Formula E could still offer its trademark unpredictability at the Seoul finale, where the circuit around the Sports Complex in Jamsil-dong will be new to everyone.

But to turn around the deficit to Vandoorne, Evans says he needs to be fighting for victory in both races.

"I guess the slight lesson is one, obviously it's still mathematically possible and two, it's a whole new venue," Evans said. "It's not Berlin, thank God, but it's a whole new venue. A lot of things can happen in Formula E.

"I obviously need to win the race, probably race one and then have another go at winning the next race. So we'll be working hard to try and make sure we're going there with the right set-up and the right approach.

"I'm actually yet to drive the track - I'm driving it this week on the simulator.

"We're fighters - as you've seen in some of my races, I don't give up, the team definitely doesn't. They want it bad, and all we can do is go there with the mentality to try and win the race and then leave it up to the rest.

"For now, it hurts, and I just want to get to Seoul and try and capitalise on it. But we need to do our homework and go there with the right approach."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics
Previous article

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics
Next article

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London London ePrix II Prime
Formula E

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand London ePrix II
Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics London ePrix II
Formula E

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics

Latest news

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Cassidy furious with "Mr Desperados" Gunther's race-ending London FE move
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy furious with "Mr Desperados" Gunther's race-ending London FE move

Envision's Nick Cassidy was furious with Nissan's Maximilian Gunther, whom he accused of hitting him "seven times" at the start of Sunday's London E-Prix - resulting in the Kiwi's eventual retirement.

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand
Formula E Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Sam Bird's participation at the Seoul Formula E finale is subject to an assessment on a broken hand sustained in the London E-Prix.

Jaguar's Evans explains brake issue that hit Formula E title bid
Formula E Formula E

Jaguar's Evans explains brake issue that hit Formula E title bid

"Strange behaviour" on Mitch Evans' Jaguar Formula E car's brakes preceded his London E-Prix retirement, but he refuses to give up on the title despite a 36-point deficit to Stoffel Vandoorne.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
23 h
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.