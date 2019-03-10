Sign in
Hong Kong E-Prix / Practice report

Hong Kong E-Prix: Frijns quickest in wet practice

By:
50m ago

Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns sealed the fastest time in rain-affected practice for ABB FIA Formula E's Hong Kong E-Prix with a last-minute effort.

Frijns set a 1m09.221s effort after the checkered flag had flown to leapfrog Nissan e.dams's Oliver Rowland, who had topped the opening session with a 1m09.283s lap.

The second practice had looked set to produce slower times because of a downpour between the running, and only Frijns was able to beat Rowland's first session benchmark come the end of practice.

DS Techeetah's Andre Lotterer ended up third ahead of Edoardo Mortara, who had completed just five laps going into the second half of the session after he stopped on track moments after second practice began.

The Venturi driver eventually added further laps to knock Sam Bird into fifth after the Virgin driver made contact with the wall in the first session.

Jean-Eric Vergne was sixth after admitting on Saturday that he did not fully understand his DS Techeetah's handling.

NIO's Oliver Turvey climbed from the bottom rung of the timesheets to go eighth ahead of Gary Paffett.

The HWA driver had held the top spot heading into the final four minutes before he was shuffled down the order following his first session drivetrain problem.

Audi's Daniel Abt rounded out the top 10 ahead of BMW Andretti's Alexander Sims, teammate Lucas di Grassi and Venturi's Felipe Massa.

A flurry of late laps meant NIO's Tom Dillmann dropped from fourth to 14th ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne.

Championship leader Jerome d'Ambrosio featured in the lower end of the time sheets in both sessions and finished practice in 20th, with his Mahindra teammate Pascal Wehrlein in 17th.

Mitch Evans caused a yellow flag after a suspected driveshaft problem caused him to pull off track at the Turn 6 hairpin.

The Jaguar driver ended second practice in 21st some 5.476s up on Dragon Racing's Felipe Nasr who completed just three laps.

First practice results:

la # Driver Team Time Gap
1 22 United KingdomOliver Rowland FranceDAMS 1'09.283  
2 36 GermanyAndre Lotterer ChinaTecheetah 1'09.653 0.370
3 25 FranceJean-Eric Vergne ChinaTecheetah 1'09.744 0.461
4 23 SwitzerlandSébastien Buemi FranceDAMS 1'09.893 0.610
5 66 GermanyDaniel Abt GermanyTeam Abt 1'09.956 0.673
6 4 NetherlandsRobin Frijns United KingdomVirgin Racing 1'09.957 0.674
7 7 ArgentinaJose Maria Lopez United StatesDragon Racing 1'10.070 0.787
8 17 United KingdomGary Paffett GermanyHWA AG 1'10.236 0.953
9 27 United KingdomAlexander Sims United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'10.382 1.099
10 48 SwitzerlandEdoardo Mortara MonacoVenturi 1'10.418 1.135
11 5 BelgiumStoffel Vandoorne GermanyHWA AG 1'10.567 1.284
12 2 United KingdomSam Bird United KingdomVirgin Racing 1'10.724 1.441
13 8 FranceTom Dillmann ChinaNIO Formula E Team 1'10.728 1.445
14 19 BrazilFelipe Massa MonacoVenturi 1'10.864 1.581
15 20 New ZealandMitch Evans United KingdomJaguar Racing 1'10.898 1.615
16 3 BrazilNelson Piquet Jr. United KingdomJaguar Racing 1'11.021 1.738
17 11 BrazilLucas di Grassi GermanyTeam Abt 1'11.316 2.033
18 6 BrazilFelipe Nasr United StatesDragon Racing 1'11.321 2.038
19 28 PortugalAntonio Felix da Costa United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'11.380 2.097
20 94 GermanyPascal Wehrlein IndiaMahindra Racing 1'11.396 2.113
21 64 BelgiumJérôme d'Ambrosio IndiaMahindra Racing 1'11.843 2.560
22 16 United KingdomOliver Turvey ChinaNIO Formula E Team 1'12.305 3.022

Second practice results:

la # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.221  
2 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland  France DAMS 1'09.478 0.257
3 36 Germany Andre Lotterer  China Techeetah 1'09.499 0.278
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara  Monaco Venturi 1'09.523 0.302
5 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi  France DAMS 1'09.845 0.624
6 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.909 0.688
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne  China Techeetah 1'10.066 0.845
8 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey  China NIO Formula E Team 1'10.078 0.857
9 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Germany HWA AG 1'10.160 0.939
10 66 Germany Daniel Abt  Germany Team Abt 1'10.178 0.957
11 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims  United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.224 1.003
12 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi  Germany Team Abt 1'10.268 1.047
13 19 Brazil Felipe Massa  Monaco Venturi 1'10.353 1.132
14 8 France Tom Dillmann  China NIO Formula E Team 1'10.490 1.269
15 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  Germany HWA AG 1'10.599 1.378
16 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.913 1.692
17 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  India Mahindra Racing 1'11.130 1.909
18 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez  United States Dragon Racing 1'11.152 1.931
19 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'11.213 1.992
20 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  India Mahindra Racing 1'11.240 2.019
21 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.569 4.348
22 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr  United States Dragon Racing 1'19.045 9.824
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Hong Kong E-prix
Drivers Robin Frijns
Teams Virgin Racing
Author Tom Errington

