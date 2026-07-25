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Race report
Formula E Tokyo ePrix I

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory

Dan Ticktum has taken his second career Formula E win with a stunning late move on Jake Dennis, while Mitch Evans regains the championship lead

Gianluca D'Alessandro
Gianluca D'Alessandro
Published:
Dan Ticktum, Cupra Kiro

Dan Ticktum stunned Jake Dennis with a last-lap overtake to clinch victory in the Formula E Tokyo opener, while Mitch Evans reclaimed the drivers’ championship lead as Pascal Wehrlein failed to finish.

The Cupra Kiro driver outfoxed Dennis on the final lap, despite having communicated over team radio a few laps earlier that he would not attack and settle for second.

Using a smart strategy, Ticktum undercut Dennis with his mandatory Pit Boost stop, using clean air to set up the overtake on the poleman.

Despite Ticktum’s efforts, Dennis managed to retake the lead with six laps remaining, moving back in front after closing the gap that had opened up during the pitstop phase.

Although it initially seemed Dennis might pull away, Ticktum managed to stay glued to him, aware that an attack to snatch victory from his fellow British driver might come late on.

Curiously, with a few laps to go, the Cupra Kiro driver suggested over the radio that Dennis’ team should be told that he would not attack the Andretti driver, as to prevent the chasing pack from closing back in.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ticktum initially did not attack, leaving Dennis what seemed like an almost assured victory, but on the final lap the Cupra Kiro driver launched his move to take the lead and duly clinch his second career win in Formula E. It is not known whether Dennis had been given Ticktum’s earlier message about not attacking.

The Andretti driver duly had to settle for second place, bringing home important points with a view to the world title fight as he climbed to third in the standings, 14 points behind Evans, who took advantage of Wehrlein’s retirement to move back to the top of the standings by three points over the German.

Earlier in the race, Wehrlein was involved in an incident with Antonio Felix da Costa that left the Porsche driver in the barrier.

Nick Cassidy completed the podium for Citroen, an emotion result to honour the memory of team principal Cyril Blais who died the week before the Japanese round.

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Evans kept clear of Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara for fourth place, a fine drive having been eliminated in the first stage of qualifying, with Jean-Eric Vergne in sixth for Citroen.

Defending Formula E champion Oliver Rowland kept his title hopes alive with seventh place for Nissan, as Pepe Marti (Cupra Kiro), da Costa (Jaguar) and Taylor Barnard (DS Penske) rounded out the top 10.

Formula E - Tokyo E-Prix results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 36

47'41.746

   116.6 25  
2 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 36

+0.380

47'42.126

 0.380 116.6 18  
3 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 36

+0.617

47'42.363

 0.237 116.6 15  
4 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 36

+4.763

47'46.509

 4.146 116.4 12  
5 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 36

+6.223

47'47.969

 1.460 116.4 10  
6 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 36

+6.619

47'48.365

 0.396 116.3 8  
7 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan 1 36

+7.159

47'48.905

 0.540 116.3 6  
8
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
 3 36

+7.516

47'49.262

 0.357 116.3 4  
9 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 36

+7.765

47'49.511

 0.249 116.3 2  
10 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 36

+10.456

47'52.202

 2.691 116.2 1  
11 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 36

+11.411

47'53.157

 0.955 116.2    
12 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 36

+14.380

47'56.126

 2.969 116.0    
13 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 36

+15.391

47'57.137

 1.011 116.0    
14 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 36

+15.808

47'57.554

 0.417 116.0    
15 Germany M. Guenther DS Penske 7 36

+19.028

48'00.774

 3.220 115.8    
16 France N. Nato Nissan 23 36

+36.804

48'18.550

 17.776 115.1    
17 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 36

+46.973

48'28.719

 10.169 114.7    
18 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 36

+1'04.205

48'45.951

 17.232 114.1    
19 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 36

+1'11.524

48'53.270

 7.319 113.8    
dnf Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 24

+12 Laps

47'59.410

 12 Laps     Retirement
View full results


 

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Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory