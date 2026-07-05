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Race report
Formula E Shanghai ePrix II

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Lucas Di Grassi grabs Lola’s first win, Pascal Wehrlein takes championship lead

Lucas Di Grassi powers from 18th to victory to seal Lola Yamaha Abt’s first win in Formula E, while Pascal Wehrlein takes the championship lead from Mitch Evans who failed to start the race

Francesco Corghi
Published:
Lucas Di Grassi, Lola-Yamaha

Lucas Di Grassi delivered a sensational first Formula E victory for Lola Yamaha Abt in the second Shanghai E-Prix, as Pascal Wehrlein took the championship leader after Mitch Evans failed to start the race.

Evans was hit by a technical problem before the start leaving him consigned to the Jaguar garage as the race got under way, initially for two laps behind the safety car due to heavy rain, followed by a standing start.

Polesitter Felipe Drugovich tried to hold the lead, but the Porsches of Pascal Wehrlein and Nico Muller soon moved ahead.

With the track drying, it created several different strategies in play: some immediately tried to break away – including the top three - using of the first of the two Attack Modes in the opening laps, while others waited and save energy for the track surface to improve and make better use of more favourable conditions later on.

Those who preserved their energy and Attack Modes were able to profit when on lap 24 Zane Maloney had to park his Lola-Yamaha at the side of the track due to a right-rear wheel failure.

A Full Course Yellow was called which effectively annulled all the drivers in Attack Mode, including on-track leader Joel Eriksson, Jean-Eric Vergne and Wehrlein. Meanwhile Di Grassi, running third at the time, still had one Attack Mode left which he waited to use for the final three laps.

Foto di: Getty Images

The Brazilian kept his cool to overtake both Eriksson and Vergne over the final two laps, taking the lead into Turn 1 on the final lap from the Citroen driver, to secure his first Formula E win since 2022 and the team’s first-ever victory in the series. Vergne held on for second, as Eriksson still took his first podium in Formula E.

Wehrlein was unable to stay in touch with the leading group and finished fourth, but still took the championship lead, which he now heads by nine points over Evans.

Sebastien Buemi couldn’t follow Di Grassi’s late charge with his own Attack Mode and had to settle for fifth, ahead of Drugovich and Muller.

A pitstop under the FCY for fresh tyres allowed Oliver Rowland to climb back up to eighth place, putting Taylor Barnard's DS Penske and the Cupra of Dan Ticktum behind him, the latter forced to recover from the back after running wide on the grass on lap four.

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 28

40'43.390

   125.6 25  
2 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 28

+0.565

40'43.955

 0.565 125.6 18  
3 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 28

+2.903

40'46.293

 2.338 125.4 15  
4 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 28

+11.093

40'54.483

 8.190 125.0 12  
5 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 28

+17.373

41'00.763

 6.280 124.7 10  
6 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 28

+19.651

41'03.041

 2.278 124.6 8  
7 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 28

+22.456

41'05.846

 2.805 124.4 6  
8 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan 1 28

+22.539

41'05.929

 0.083 124.4 4  
9 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 28

+22.690

41'06.080

 0.151 124.4 2  
10 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 28

+23.685

41'07.075

 0.995 124.4 1  
11 Germany M. Guenther DS Penske 7 28

+24.248

41'07.638

 0.563 124.4    
12
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
 3 28

+24.362

41'07.752

 0.114 124.3    
13 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 28

+26.722

41'10.112

 2.360 124.2    
14 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 28

+26.934

41'10.324

 0.212 124.2    
15 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 28

+27.138

41'10.528

 0.204 124.2    
16 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 28

+29.960

41'13.350

 2.822 124.1    
17 France N. Nato Nissan 23 28

+31.309

41'14.699

 1.349 124.0    
18 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 28

+52.032

41'35.422

 20.723 123.0    
dnf Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 22

+6 Laps

30'54.093

 6 Laps     Retirement
dnf New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 0

 

       Retirement
View full results

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