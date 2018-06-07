Formula E reveals calendar for 2018/19 season

Formula E's 2018/19 season will be a 13-race championship that visits 12 cities, including a second new event in China.

The calendar was approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council at the governing body’s sport conference in Manila with two races listed as TBA.

Monaco returns to the FE calendar for season five, but it is still yet to be confirmed if the series will use the full grand prix layout for the first time.

The race is listed as "subject to circuit homologation" by the FIA.

The previously announced season-opener in Riyadh has been confirmed for 15 December, with Marrakesh returning for a third consecutive season on 12 January 2019.

The third race on the 2018/19 calendar – which in season four was filled by the inaugural FE event in Santiago – is yet to have a confirmed location, but is slated to take place on 26 January.

It is understood that FE has discussed returning to Santiago, but any future race would have to take place in a new location after the series encountered logistical difficulties during the first running, as well as opposition to the event from local residents.

After a fourth visit to Mexico City on 16 February, FE will return to Hong Kong – with the city’s race moving to 10 March from its December slot in 2017.

A second Chinese event is scheduled to take place two weeks later, but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

FE has previously targeted a race in mainland China after Beijing stopped hosting the electric championship following its second race back in 2015/16.

The series has also previously been linked with a race on the island of Hainan.

Rome returns after making its FE debut in season four, with its second race taking place on April 13 2019, two weeks before the fourth Paris ePrix.

Monaco’s race will be held on 11 May, with events in Berlin and Zurich taking place on 25 May and 9 June.

The organiser of the race in Zurich, which is making its first FE appearance this weekend, has an nine-year licence to host a race with the series.

But the second event is “subject to ASN approval, circuit homologation and final approval of the city”, according to an FIA statement, as a review following the inaugural Zurich event with city officials is understood to be part of the approval procedure.

For the second championship in succession, the 2018/19 season will conclude with a double-header in New York on 13-14 July 2019.

The proposed Birmingham FE round, which the Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said last month could take place as soon as season five, was not included in the season five calendar.

2018/19 Formula E calendar

Venue Date Ad Diriyah* 15 December Marrakesh 12 January TBA 26 January Mexico City 16 February Hong Kong 10 March TBA 23 March Rome 13 April Paris 27 April Monaco* 11 May Berlin 25 May Zurich** 9 June New York 13 July New York 14 July

*Subject to circuit homologation

**Subject to ASN approval, circuit homologation and final approval of the city