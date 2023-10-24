Subscribe
Formula E
News

First day of Valencia Formula E pre-season test cancelled after fire

The opening day of Formula E pre-season testing in Valencia has been cancelled following a garage fire.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Smoke from the pit lane

The blaze took place shortly before 1pm local time in Spain following a suspected explosion from the pit box of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering).

Team personnel were immediately evacuated as the area was cordoned off at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Formula E confirmed that the fire had been contained but that "one person has been assessed by medics and has been transported to hospital for precautionary checks".

Shortly after 3pm local time, organisers of the all-electric championship confirmed that no further running would take place on Tuesday with a decision set to be made on if the remainder of the test will continue this week.

The statement read: "Following the incident earlier today, the FIA have advised Formula E and all teams that on-track activities have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

This will allow for the area to return to safe working conditions. Further updates will be shared in due course."

Mitch Evans set the fastest time for Jaguar in this morning's session from Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa.

Smoke from the pit lane causes an evacuation

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Smoke from the pit lane causes an evacuation

shares
comments
Previous article The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender
Next article Day two of Formula E testing postponed after garage fire
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends Cassidy ensures Jaguar clean sweep as Formula E Valencia testing ends

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing

FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire FIA reveals further details on Formula E Valencia battery fire

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe