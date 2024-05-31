Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement

Potential discussions have arisen as Ferrari prepares to open its first electrification plant next month, where it will produce its own batteries and fleet of electric vehicles.

Work on the new ‘e-building’ has been ongoing since 2022 at the cost of 500 million euro, with that funding also going towards renewable energies and infrastructure, while up to 250 jobs will have been created as a result.

Prior to the new structure, SK On has been supplying battery cells for Ferrari's road cars since 2019, for hybrid models including the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB.

While that collaboration was renewed at the start of this year, Ferrari is set to take a more active role in the development of battery technology moving forward, with the brand having announced that it will produce its first all-electric vehicle by the end of 2025.

The significant investment has led to potential contact with Formula E, and when asked by Motorsport.com if talks had been held with Ferrari, Dodds replied: “Maybe.”

He added: “They’ve announced an electrification plant in Italy and talked about a future electrical line for them. First time they’ve said it as a pure electric line as opposed to a hybrid.”

When approached for comment on whether it had any interest in joining Formula E, a Ferrari spokesperson said: "Our focus today is on F1 and endurance - and [we] have recently announced we will be taking the race where we never have before - water [having announced a sailing project earlier this year]."

While Ferrari is synonymous with Formula 1, it returned to racing in the World Endurance Championship’s top class last season, winning outright at the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time since 1965.

Winner #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Formula E, which in 2024 has hit a decade since being founded, several high-profile manufacturers have already pledged themselves to the new Gen4 era which begins in 2026-27.

This includes Nissan, Porsche and Jaguar, with Dodds fully aware of the appeal that Ferrari would bring if it were to join.

“I think it [having Ferrari involved] would elevate the championship,” he said.

“We’re super lucky because Porsche has the same kind of motorsport history that runs through their blood and Maserati do as well, although they obviously came out of motorsport at a time when Ferrari stayed in.

“I think what Ferrari bring is, other than more motorsport credibility, they bring this loyal fanbase, the tifosi, which is unbelievable.

“So in terms of attracting legacy motorsport fans to come and look at our motorsport, I think Ferrari would do a great job of that.

“Clearly, I’d rather have them in than not in. It would elevate the championship, whether it’s exponential or game-changing would remain to be seen, but clearly, they sit on a branch of their own.”

Regarding the new electric plant, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna last month said: "For me, the e-building represents three things.

“The first is the possibility of creating strategic components internally, the batteries, the axles and the entire car.

“The second is the possibility of building all cars, not only electric ones but also hybrid ones, with more sustainable technologies. The efficiency of the machines we will use in the e-building will be greater.

“Third, it shows that we believe in the future, in the need for new technologies, and we must be ready for that."