Formula E chief sends "naughty” Jeddah invite to Max Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds has invited Max Verstappen to this weekend’s Jeddah E-Prix after the Red Bull driver slammed the 2026 Formula 1 cars as “Formula E on steroids”.

Verstappen caused a stir on the second day of the F1 testing in Bahrain when he voiced concerns about the new generation of grand prix machinery, particularly criticising the greater reliance on energy management.

“A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things,” he explained on Thursday. “For me, that's just not Formula 1. Maybe it's better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy, efficiency and management.”

These remarks were interpreted by some as dismissive of Formula E, where drivers must carefully manage energy usage and use lift-and-coast techniques to recharge their car’s battery.

Dodds said he understands where Verstappen is coming from and described the Dutchman as someone who likes “raw and traditionalist motorsport”.

The Briton revealed that he sent a tongue-in-cheek text message to the 28-year-old, pointing out he could experience Formula E first-hand this weekend as the all-electric championship hosts rounds four and five of the 2025/26 season in Jeddah - just 1500km from neighbouring Bahrain.

“I dropped Max a message yesterday to basically say, ‘you're in Bahrain, I'm in Jeddah, if you fancy coming here instead, I'll come and get you.’ So I was being naughty when I messaged him.

“I'm not surprised at all [by the comments].

“Many of [the Formula E drivers] and many of the team principals contacted me to say it as a great opportunity for us.

“A lot of them are saying to me that it's great that he even references Formula E, because it's great for awareness. I think it's a good opportunity for us to show people what we're made of, and where we're going.

“What you'll see here is close combat, elbows-out [racing], 150 overtakes probably in the race. So, if more people from his comments think, oh go and have a look [at Formula E], [that is] great for me.”

Verstappen would “love” Gen4 cars

Porsche Gen 4 Photo by: Porsche

Formula E will introduce new technical regulations in the 2026/27 season, with the Gen4 car capable of producing 800bhp and featuring an all-wheel drive system. The championship expects a “very small” performance gap between F1 and Formula E when the Gen4 car makes its debut later this year.

Dodds believes Verstappen would relish the speed and the superior acceleration of its Gen4 challenger, which is seen as a massive upgrade to the current Gen3 evo machinery.

“If Max got in the Gen4 car, I think he'd love it,” said Dodds. “600 kilowatts of raw power, permanent all-wheel drive, 70% more power than the current car, lap times that won't be much different to a Formula 1 car in the new era, instant torque, so instant violence, put your foot down, you're at 100 kilometres in 1.8 seconds, much faster than his current Formula 1 car, much faster than a GT3 car, I actually think he'd love it.

“I'll keep teasing him and inviting him to come and have a go.”

Dodds understands why Verstappen doesn’t like 2026 F1 cars

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Dodds believes that Verstappen’s frustration stems from the fundamental philosophy behind F1’2026 rules, which significantly increase the electrical contribution of the power unit while retaining the internal combustion engine.

Under the new regulations, electrical power will account for roughly half of the total output, marking the biggest power unit overhaul in more than a decade.

“What he said is not a surprise to me. I'm paraphrasing Max now, he may disagree, but if I boil it down, what he's really saying is that he feels compromised in the car,” Dodds explained.

“He feels like it's no longer foot-down, raw, flat-out racing. He feels like it's a different racing style because there's a compromise of technologies in the car, and he's not enjoying that as much. So far. He may learn to love it, time will tell.

“In Formula 1, you've always had to preserve something. This car's about preserving energy, but you've always had to preserve tyres or fuel or something. There's always been strategy in racing, and this is a different strategy.

“But [in 2026], I would say that it's a pulling together of two technologies, and then they're trying to make that work a bit.

“Of course, you have to have new electric technology, because that's the way the world is moving, but equally, they want to retain the combustion engine, to retain the sound and the legacy and the history and the nature of the driving style.

“Whereas in Formula E, we've only ever been electric, so we optimise our racing format and our style of driving around one single technology, and I think Max is finding that quite difficult in this Formula 1 car, because it's a compromise of two technologies.

“But I also think it's very difficult for them, because in some respect, the pressure of the manufacturers will be that we need to be electric, because that's the way the world's going, and we're trying to develop technology through the Formula 1 programme.

“But equally, they want to retain the fan base, the history, the style of driving and the noise and everything that goes with it, which means it's very difficult to find a balance for that.”

