Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"
Formula E / London E-Prix II News

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

By:

The FIA will close the “loophole” that allowed Lucas di Grassi to controversially lead the London E-Prix but there is “no big deal” that he overtook seven cars from the pitlane.

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Audi driver di Grassi climbed from eighth into the lead when he travelled through the 50km/h limited short London ExCeL pitlane during a particularly slow safety car period.

While allowed under the rules, di Grassi did not come to a complete stop in the pitbox and so was dealt a drive-through penalty, which was not served, before being disqualified altogether.

A similar pattern emerged in Berlin last season when both Mahindra Racing cars gained places by hitting the pitlane during a full-course yellow.

While the rules were amended in response, the same loophole was not closed for full safety car interventions, which allowed Audi to execute its strategy that almost returned the win.

Frederic Bertrand, the FIA director of Formula E, said that the rule pertaining to the full safety car - Article 38.11, which reads: “the pit lane entry and exit remain open and cars are free to pit provided that they stop in front of their pit” – will now receive similar treatment.

"It's true that we will have to modify again, so that we adapt and close the potential loophole which may have happened here," Bertrand told Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

The teams lobbied the FIA to keep the pitlane open during a safety car, unlike in many other series, so that drivers could pit for repairs.

When pressed, Bertrand would not entertain a scenario in which di Grassi did come to a full stop and would have won the race with a strategy call that he admitted to being impressed by.

“It didn't happen in reality because they didn't do it properly,” he said “But in any case, we will need to react and change it also.

“I cannot say what would happen if he had [done] something right.

“For the moment, the only thing which is important is that… it did not work. But it could have been an interesting scene from a pure racing point of view.”

This is the latest in a string of controversies in 2021 created by the FIA rules, including the mass retirements and slowing cars in Valencia caused by drivers exceeding their useable energy limits.

Asked if events at the ExCeL Centre had presented Formula E with another image problem after people took to social media to poke fun at the series, Bertrand said: “That's another subject for me.

“There is no big deal on the fact that [Audi] had to move and get away from where they were [in the pack].

“The issue for me is right now in terms of global image is more there on what happened in the pitlane, which didn't happen at the end properly. For me, the case is closed on that side.

“We will make sure that we don't risk additional [moves] for the future.

“But the real issue is more on the fact that they didn't stop at the moment they had to.

“They then, for sure, led the race for a while and even went to the end as well, which shouldn't have happened at all.”

shares
comments
Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"

Previous article

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

4 h
2
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

35 min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 d
4
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

11 h
5
Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

2 h
Latest news
FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

35m
Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"
Formula E

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"

1 h
Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever'
Formula E

Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever'

1 h
Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

2 h
Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

5 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers 00:45
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: Toto Wolff believes Mercedes drivers "deserve to be in F1"

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix 00:45
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at London E-Prix

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse 01:01
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: Nissan disqualified from London E-Prix after poer overuse

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

More from
Matt Kew
Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever' London E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever'

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000 London E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Lucas di Grassi More from
Lucas di Grassi
Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy London E-Prix II
Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice London E-Prix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"
Formula E Formula E

Lynn: Lack of Formula E wins had "tortured me for many years"

Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever'
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: London DSQ mistake will 'stay in my head forever'

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.