Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Race in
00 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Berlin ePrix V / Breaking news

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

shares
comments
Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 3:24 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa has explained the out-lap gaffe that meant he and three other Formula E champions did not set a qualifying time for the fifth Berlin race.

The latest FE title winner was late to leave the garage for the group one shootout between the top six drivers in points, along with DS Techeetah teammate Jean-Eric Vergne, Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi and Audi’s Lucas di Grassi.

Held up initially by Maximilian Gunther as the BMW Andretti pilot tried to find tack space behind Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, the four champions all failed to post a time when they crossed the line after the session had ended.

After being permitted to enter the race by the stewards, da Costa will start 21st ahead of Buemi, with di Grassi and Vergne on the final row of the grid.

Read Also:

Da Costa said: “No one wants to be first [on track] in that first group because the track just keeps getting better and it’s that sensitive.

“But the two guys in front [Guenther and Evans], they decided to make our life harder and slow down and they’re entitled to do that.

“Obviously, once I understood it was too late I had two cars next to me.

“Lucas even hit me quite hard. It was too late at that point. I honestly don’t know what to say.”

Di Grassi received instructions that he had to pass da Costa in order to make the line in time, which led to the two cars colliding on exit of the Turn 15 hairpin on the extended Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Da Costa added that he felt “horrendous”, and that his team had already informed him that he was out of time.

When asked about accusations from Audi that da Costa had blocked di Grassi, he said: “That’s not what happened at all. They could have passed me if they want to.

“I was doing my speed of out-lap and then obviously into the last sector I understood we were definitely too late because I just had a call there.

“Once I tried to speed up I had two cars next to me. I just got the information a bit late. It’s a horrendous feeling.”

Audi team principal Allan McNish reckoned that Vergne and da Costa had been “playing around”.

The three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner said: “Effectively, we knew we were very tight making it round in time, but that’s what you need to do to get out of group one and get a good track position because of track evolution.

“However, it appears we knew significantly before anyone else that it was too tight so [di Grassi] was pushing to get past but through in the middle sector you can’t because it’s one line.

“Coming down to T15, the two Techeetahs were playing around and [di Grassi] was blocked behind them. "Everyone lost out in that particular game.”

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix V
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

Seidl explains Spanish GP planning amid COVID-19 concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
29m

Seidl explains Spanish GP planning amid COVID-19 concerns

Espargaro would have deserved breakthrough win, says KTM
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Espargaro would have deserved breakthrough win, says KTM

MotoGP riders excited by "super difficult" Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders excited by "super difficult" Portimao

Racing Point to proceed with appeal against F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point to proceed with appeal against F1 penalty

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
1h

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal

Latest news

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
1h

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report
3h

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

3h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

3
Formula 1

Seidl explains Spanish GP planning amid COVID-19 concerns

29m
4
MotoGP

Espargaro would have deserved breakthrough win, says KTM

2h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP riders excited by "super difficult" Portimao

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
2h

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
2h

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E
2h

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E
2h

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Latest news

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
Formula E

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling
Formula E

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Da Costa wants title defense to go down to the wire
Formula E

Da Costa wants title defense to go down to the wire

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.