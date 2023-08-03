Evans gets multi-year Jaguar Formula E contract extension

Evans has raced with Jaguar since both he and the British marque joined the all-electric championship back in 2016, with the Kiwi’s new contract set to make it the longest driver-team partnership on the grid.

During his seven-year tenure with the team 29-year-old Evans has taken 10 wins, four of which came this season. He finished third in the drivers’ standings behind champion Jake Dennis and fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy.

“Having been with Jaguar TCS Racing since 2016, it was the natural choice to continue our successful partnership together,” said Evans.

“We’ve had some incredible moments over the last seven years and I’m looking forward to writing our next chapter together. I am proud to race for Jaguar and play my part with the team in JLR’s Reimagine strategy.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

While Evans just missed out on the drivers’ title this year, having finished as runner-up the season before, Jaguar was also pipped to the teams’ title by customer team Envision Racing.

James Barclay, Jaguar team principal, said: “It’s an absolutely pleasure to confirm that Mitch remains a key part of Jaguar TCS Racing for the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and beyond.

“Mitch has been one of the founding members of the team since Jaguar returned to racing in 2016 and is now one of the longest serving drivers in Jaguar’s history.

“The fact that our future remains together for a new chapter is an accolade we are both proud of.

“Mitch has time and again demonstrated that he is one of the most talented drivers in the world, so we are pleased that our formidable partnership continues.

“I’m excited to build on the successes we have enjoyed to date and challenging for more championships together.”

Evans (left) will remain with Jaguar Racing but Bird has left team Photo by: Andreas Beil

While Evans has signed his long-term future to the Jaguar team, it was announced by the British outfit immediately after the London E-Prix double-header that Sam Bird would be leaving the team.

The 36-year-old Briton joined the squad in 2020 having previously raced with Virgin/Envision Racing since the inception of the championship in 2014.

Bird scored two wins in his maiden season with Jaguar but struggled to match that form over the following two years, as he took no podiums during the 2021-22 season and only four this campaign.

It is expected that Cassidy will soon be announced as Bird’s replacement, while Bird is rumoured to be staying in Formula E next season with McLaren.

Robin Frijns was another driver to bid farewell to his 2022-2023 employer, as it was announced before the final race of the season that he would be leaving Abt Cupra.

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, on the grid Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Dutchman endured a difficult season, missing four races with a broken wrist and finishing in the points only twice – the highlight of the season being a surprise pole in Berlin in the wet.

It was announced on Wednesday that he has joined BMW as a possible prelude to his involvement in the marque's return to the World Endurance Championship with WRT next season.

Frijns confirmed to Motorsport.com following the London E-Prix that he would also race in Formula E next year, and is believed to be returning to Envision having competed with the team for four seasons prior to joining Abt.