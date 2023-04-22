Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

The Kiwi led a Jaguar Racing 1-2 at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit after team-mate Sam Bird made a last-lap overtake on polesitter Sebastien Buemi.

While Bird also started on the front-row, Evans missed out on the qualifying duels and started down in ninth but made steady progress in the 43-lap contest which included leading briefly at the midway point of the race.

With drivers attempting to save as much energy as possible in the slipstream, it meant the race featured a high number of overtakes which included eight different leaders and a change for the lead 23 times in total – both a new championship record.

Evans, who decisively jumped to the head of the field with four laps remaining after a late dive to the inside of Buemi at Turn 1, believes avoiding cars lifting off into the braking zones was tricky to manage.

“I knew if you started in the top 10 you were still within shot of a good result as we’ve seen in the past few races,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be chaos but that was on another level. To navigate yourself through some of the slow [cars], people backing up in front of you.

“That concertina effect, and then people not taking you out as well, people trying to overtake you where they’re not really meaning or wanting to and you’re doing the same as well. It was a bit extreme.”

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Evans’ success in Germany means he has taken back-to-back wins after his victory in Sao Paulo last month. His latest win has moved him up to fourth overall in the standings and just 30 points behind championship leader Pascal Wehrlein.

The Porsche driver could only qualify 15th for his and the team’s home race, but the German made strong progress to sixth and was one of the last to use all of his Attack Mode activations, something which was not planned.

“Our goal must be to be better at qualifying, then the race pace is looking promising but P15 and P19 [for team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa] wasn’t good enough,” he said.

“Something happened in the last couple of laps, I’m not sure if I got the wrong information but I had to take another attack mode quite late in the race.”