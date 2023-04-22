Subscribe
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race Next / Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Formula E / Berlin ePrix News

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Berlin E-Prix winner Mitch Evans believes the chaos in the Formula E event was “on another level” as drivers attempted to save energy during the race.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

The Kiwi led a Jaguar Racing 1-2 at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit after team-mate Sam Bird made a last-lap overtake on polesitter Sebastien Buemi.

While Bird also started on the front-row, Evans missed out on the qualifying duels and started down in ninth but made steady progress in the 43-lap contest which included leading briefly at the midway point of the race.

With drivers attempting to save as much energy as possible in the slipstream, it meant the race featured a high number of overtakes which included eight different leaders and a change for the lead 23 times in total – both a new championship record.

Evans, who decisively jumped to the head of the field with four laps remaining after a late dive to the inside of Buemi at Turn 1, believes avoiding cars lifting off into the braking zones was tricky to manage.

“I knew if you started in the top 10 you were still within shot of a good result as we’ve seen in the past few races,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be chaos but that was on another level. To navigate yourself through some of the slow [cars], people backing up in front of you.

“That concertina effect, and then people not taking you out as well, people trying to overtake you where they’re not really meaning or wanting to and you’re doing the same as well. It was a bit extreme.”

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Evans’ success in Germany means he has taken back-to-back wins after his victory in Sao Paulo last month. His latest win has moved him up to fourth overall in the standings and just 30 points behind championship leader Pascal Wehrlein.

The Porsche driver could only qualify 15th for his and the team’s home race, but the German made strong progress to sixth and was one of the last to use all of his Attack Mode activations, something which was not planned.

“Our goal must be to be better at qualifying, then the race pace is looking promising but P15 and P19 [for team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa] wasn’t good enough,” he said.

“Something happened in the last couple of laps, I’m not sure if I got the wrong information but I had to take another attack mode quite late in the race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre Second Berlin E-Prix to be "very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Mitch Evans More from
Mitch Evans
Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3

Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3 Diriyah E-Prix: Evans snatches top spot from Ticktum in FE FP3

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Latest news

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

SGT Super GT

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Talladega

Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega

NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car

Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe