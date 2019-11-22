Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
19 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix I / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 7:10 AM

Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird set the fast time across the practice sessions for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix, where the drivers struggled with the new low-grip surface.

As Motorsport.com reported on Thursday, the sand sitting on top of the new asphalt at the Riyadh track created very low grip conditions – which were exaggerated by the low temperatures at the start of the day on Friday.

In FP1, which was topped by Bird’s Virgin teammate Robin Frijns on a 1m16.137s, NIO 333 driver Ma Qing Hua crashed on his out lap – bringing out the session’s first red flag.

Brendon Hartley (Dragon) later caused the season’s second practice red flag when he lost the rear of his car at the looping left of Turn 4 after running over a crumbling asphalt patch and clouting the wall with the left-rear of his car and breaking its suspension.

Ahead of FP2, the wall on the inside of Turn 4 was moved further onto the track to cover up a manhole cover – which had been added to improve drainage at the track following the wet weather that impacted on the inaugural event last year – where the asphalt was breaking apart.

That change meant the 30-minute second session started with the first two laps – around four minutes in duration – run under full course yellow conditions.

When the drivers were allowed to accelerate back to normal speeds, they were severely struggling for grip all the way around the lap – with the sandy surface off-line particularly perilous.

New DS Techeetah recruit Antonio Felix da Costa, Bird, Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) and Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne enjoyed time at the head of the standings during the early running, which produced laps slower than Frijns’s best from FP1.

But just after halfway through FP2, Bird set a time of 1m16.033s to usurp his teammate’s lap from the day’s initial 45-minute running, before Frijns then hit back with the first sub 1m16s effort – a 1m15.824s.

That remained the benchmark until the closing moments of FP2, where a flurry of fast times were set.

Rowland and his Nissan teammate Sebastien Buemi both took hold of P1 before Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara moved ahead and looked to have that position locked down when the chequered flag fell.

But Bird was among the drivers still on a flying lap and he shot back to the top spot with a 1m14.353s – the only sub 1m15s lap of the session.

That put Bird 0.949s clear of the pack before da Costa arrived to trim his advantage to 0.794s with a 1m15.147s in P2.

Mortara held onto third ahead of Buemi and Rowland, with Daniel Abt (Audi) and Mahindra Racing’s Jerome D’Ambrosio taking sixth and seventh respectively ahead of Frijns.

Porsche driver Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra) rounded out the top 10.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne finished 11th in FP2, but he had a bizarre end to the session when he clipped the back of Alexander Sims’s BMW Andretti-run car at Turn 18 – the race’s first corner – on his final flying lap.

Sims ended the session in 14th ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, who also lost out due to an incident at Turn 18.

Evans looked set to jump up the order when he encountered Nyck de Vries and Buemi battling for track position at the left-hander and he had to back out of his lap.

Mercedes pair Vandoorne and de Vries sandwiched the second Porsche-run car of Neel Jani in 19th, 20th and 21st.

James Calado ended up 22nd for Jaguar but he also looked set to improve before being hampered by an issue in traffic.

As Calado approach the right-hand kink of Turn 20 he encountered Abt running slowly on the racing line and had to take the corner wider than usual, going onto the slippery off-line route and striking the wall on the exit, picking up a puncture.

Calado returned to the track at the end of session, with Ma finally making his brief FP2 appearance late-on to take P23.

Hartley did get out early in FP2 after repairs were made to his car, but he came in again without setting a representative time after reporting braking issues.

Both the Calado/Abt and Vergne/Sims incidents are currently under investigation. 

Practice 2 results:

cla driver team time gap
1 GBR Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 1'14.353  
2 POR Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'15.147 0.794
3 SUI Edoardo Mortara Venturi Formula E Team 1'15.302 0.949
4 SUI Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 1'15.329 0.976
5 GBR Oliver Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1'15.430 1.077
6 GER Daniel Abt Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'15.446 1.093
7 BEL Jerome D' Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 1'15.578 1.225
8 HOL Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 1'15.824 1.471
9 GER Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'15.961 1.608
10 GER Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing 1'15.962 1.609
11 FRA Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'16.019 1.666
12 BRA Felipe Massa Venturi Formula E Team 1'16.166 1.813
13 BRA Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'16.582 2.229
14 GBR Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'16.609 2.256
15 NZL Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1'16.765 2.412
16 GER Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'16.871 2.518
17 SUI Nico Müller Geox Dragon 1'16.919 2.566
18 GBR Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 1'17.119 2.766
19 BEL Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'17.340 2.987
20 SUI Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'17.474 3.121
21 HOL Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'17.998 3.645
22 GBR James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1'19.843 5.490
23 CHN Ma Qinghua NIO 333 FE Team 1'24.830 10.477
24 NZL Brendon Hartley Geox Dragon    

 

Next article
Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

Previous article

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

Next article

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix I
Sub-event Practice 2
Drivers Sam Bird
Teams Virgin Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix I

Diriyah E-prix I

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
04:50
06:50
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
06:55
08:55
Qualifying
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
08:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
12:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

52m
2
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

56m
3
Supercars

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

3h
4
MotoGP

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow

12m
5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?
FE

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race
FE

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio
FE

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.