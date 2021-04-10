Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix II
25 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed Next / Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne
Formula E / Rome ePrix I / News

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix

By:

Lucas di Grassi says there was “no reason” for his car to fail while leading the Rome E-Prix, which cost Audi its first Formula E win in almost two years.

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix

Audi developed an in-house powertrain for the first time for the 2021 season, its last in the championship, as it seeks a first victory since di Grassi triumphed in the Berlin E-Prix in May 2019.

Di Grassi inherited the lead of the Rome race early on after a collision for polesitter Stoffel Vandoorne and Andre Lotterer was complemented by a drive-through penalty for Oliver Rowland, when the Nissan e.dams driver was adjudged to have exceeded energy limits.

The Brazilian lost out to chaser and eventual winner Jean-Eric Vergne through the two uses of attack mode but repassed the DS Techeetah driver with a well-executed lunge into Turn 4.

However, his race was then ended by an as-yet-unconfirmed driveshaft failure on the run to Turn 6, which forced Vandoorne to go off-line to pass him over a manhole cover that launched him into a spin and meant the race was ended under safety car conditions.

Read Also:

Di Grassi told Motorsport.com he had driven a completely clean race and there was no apparent cause for the car to die.

The 2016-17 champion said: “It was a mechanical failure [at] the rear end, we are not sure why. It needs to be opened up to exactly pinpoint it. But it was not software, not electricity, not battery.

“It was some mechanical components that failed. Then I didn't have any drive. I could hear the motor spinning, but I had no drive.

Lucas Di Grassi leads Jean-Eric Vergne in Rome E-Prix

Lucas Di Grassi leads Jean-Eric Vergne in Rome E-Prix

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“I was looking at the dash see if there was any alarm or anything going on, but it was dead. Without any touch, without any contact with the wall. The car had zero marks, it was a very good race. There was no reason for that to happen.”

Di Grassi reckoned he had lost out to Vergne through the attack mode phase because he had been the point of reference for drivers on a slippery track, which followed a brief shower after qualifying.

He continued: “In the conditions like we had, it was an extremely difficult race because it's half wet, half dry. If you're the leader car as I was, you are the reference. People behind you are kind of easy to stay with you because you need to understand if that corner is wet or not.

“Vergne used his experience and good strategy to pass me with attack mode, but we had more pace today. We were able to pass back both times. The race was ours for the taking. The track was drying up and my pace was getting better.”

Vergne said he had let di Grassi pass because he was attempting to save energy and thought he could re-overtake.

“I did not block Lucas, when he wanted to overtake me,” he said. “I was already saving a lot of energy. I knew he had a bit less.

“When I saw him trying to attack me, I just let it be. I knew there was like six, seven laps to go on this point... I could get him again at the end.”

shares
comments

Related video

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

Previous article

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

Next article

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Rome ePrix I
Drivers Lucas di Grassi
Teams Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

7h
2
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

9min
4
Formula 1

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

4h
5
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

12h
Latest news
Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne
Formula E

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne

27m
Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix
Formula E

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix

45m
Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

1h
Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes
Formula E

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes

2h
Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi
Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi

4h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | The Rome E-Prix is here! 00:28
Formula E
Apr 6, 2021

Jaguar Racing | The Rome E-Prix is here!

Formula E - Episode 6 - A New Dawn 02:45
Formula E
Apr 6, 2021

Formula E - Episode 6 - A New Dawn

Formula E - Episode 5 - Edge of Tomorrow 03:21
Formula E
Apr 6, 2021

Formula E - Episode 5 - Edge of Tomorrow

Formula E - Episode 4 - Mean Streets 03:06
Formula E
Apr 6, 2021

Formula E - Episode 4 - Mean Streets

Formula E - Episode 3 - Build it and they will come 05:43
Formula E
Apr 6, 2021

Formula E - Episode 3 - Build it and they will come

More from
Matt Kew
Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne Rome ePrix I
Formula E / News

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed Rome ePrix I
Formula E / News

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime
Video Inside
Extreme E / Analysis

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

More from
Lucas di Grassi
Di Grassi wants to stay in Formula E after Audi exit
Formula E / Breaking news

Di Grassi wants to stay in Formula E after Audi exit

Rast "deserves a whole year" in Formula E - di Grassi
Formula E / Breaking news

Rast "deserves a whole year" in Formula E - di Grassi

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E / Analysis

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

More from
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Audi reveals 2021 Formula E car with first in-house powertrain
Formula E / Breaking news

Audi reveals 2021 Formula E car with first in-house powertrain

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep Lausitzring
DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns completes weekend pole sweep

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash Berlin ePrix V
Formula E / Breaking news

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020

Trending Today

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed
Formula E Formula E / News

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi

Montoya not as comfortable as he looked in Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Montoya not as comfortable as he looked in Indy 500 test

Latest news

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E / News

Porsche's Lotterer defends Rome collision with Vandoorne

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix
Formula E Formula E / News

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to break down in Rome E-Prix

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed
Formula E Formula E / News

Stoffel Vandoorne's Rome E-Prix crash cause revealed

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.