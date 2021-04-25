Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verschoor tops times on second day of Barcelona F2 test
FIA F2 / Barcelona April testing / Testing report

UNI-Virtuosi's Drugovich ends Barcelona test F2 on top

By:

Felipe Drugovich ended the three-day FIA Formula 2 in-season test on top after posting the fastest time overall on the final day of running in Barcelona.

UNI-Virtuosi's Drugovich ends Barcelona test F2 on top

The UNI Virtuosi driver significantly lowered the benchmark by becoming the only driver over the three days to dip underneath the 1m28s bracket at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Drugovich topped the morning session with a 1m27.945s effort in a hotly contested three-hour morning session held in dry conditions.

The Brazilian equipped with the new-for-2021 medium compound tyre was 0.160s faster than Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri, while Friday pacesetter Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) was third. 

Drugovich’s time was 0.335s faster than the previous test best set by MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor on Saturday.

Teams were able to select from Pirelli’s new-for-2021 hard and medium compound tyres for the three-day test. The hard compound made its debut at the season opening round at Bahrain last month while the medium tyre is yet to be raced.

Following in a similar pattern to yesterday, the faster times arrived in the morning session as teams focussed on qualifying simulations on the medium tyres. Only eight tenths of a second covered the top 10.

Bahrain winner and F2 rookie Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) was fourth-fastest in the morning just 0.010s faster than teammate Juri Vips.

Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix), Robert Shwartzman (Prema Racing), Bent Viscaal (Trident), Lirim Zendeli (MP Motorsport) and championship leader Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) completed the top 10.

The session was halted twice, first by HWA’s Alessio Deledda stopping on track early on before Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala came to a halt in the final minutes.

The afternoon session produced much slower times with Trident’s Viscaal topping the timesheets courtesy of a 1m30.280s effort.

Viscaal edged HWA’s Matteo Nannini by 0.066s with the sister Trident of Marino Sato in third.

Deledda was fourth in front of DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong, Zendeli, Roy Nissany (DAMS), Shwartzman, Lawson and Piastri. 

The afternoon session was interrupted by two stoppages caused by Lawson and Saturday pacesetter Verschoor.    

F2 will return to action at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix for round two on 20-22 May.

Full three-day Barcelona test results:

 Seq.   Driver   23 Apr   23 Apr   24 Apr   24 Apr   25 Apr   25 Apr 
1 Felipe Drugovich
UNI-Virtuosi		 1'29.772
26		 1'31.075
43		 1'28.544
45		 1'30.837
59		 1'27.945
21		 1'34.709
45
2 Oscar Piastri
Prema Racing		 1'30.425
21		 1'31.350
24		 1'29.059
25		 1'34.907
41		 1'28.105
23		 1'33.816
57
3 Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport		 1'30.519
40		 1'30.165
45		 1'28.280
51		 1'29.951
35		 1'28.972
35		 1'34.540
37
4 Christian Lundgaard
ART Grand Prix		 1'29.594
34		 1'29.827
45		 1'28.805
49		 1'33.557
61		 1'28.285
43		 1'35.106
50
5 Liam Lawson
Hitech Grand Prix		 1'30.006
26		 1'30.739
41		 1'28.810
40		 1'34.658
49		 1'28.422
39		 1'33.782
24
6 Jüri Vips
Hitech Grand Prix		 1'29.988
26		 1'30.956
39		 1'28.872
53		 1'34.668
51		 1'28.433
25		 1'34.883
45
7 Ralph Boschung
Campos Racing		 1'30.259
31		 1'30.755
41		 1'28.474
32		 1'34.356
41		 1'28.992
21		 1'34.502
57
8 Théo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix		 1'30.738
33		 1'30.167
42		 1'28.766
48		 1'34.497
59		 1'28.484
44		 1'34.308
49
9 Robert Shwartzman
Prema Racing		 1'31.435
27		 1'31.440
23		 1'29.260
24		 1'34.363
44		 1'28.491
31		 1'33.572
50
10 Marcus Armstrong
DAMS		 1'30.158
26		 1'30.617
46		 1'28.670
35		 1'35.270
50		 1'29.678
31		 1'33.199
44
11 Bent Viscaal
Trident		 1'30.727
33		 1'31.198
36		 1'28.675
39		 1'34.711
43		 1'28.736
38		 1'30.280
30
12 Roy Nissany
DAMS		 1'30.723
26		 1'36.166
14		 1'28.698
36		 1'34.806
59		 1'28.906
33		 1'33.529
55
13 Lirim Zendeli
MP Motorsport		 1'30.078
39		 1'30.767
6		 1'28.801
41		 1'30.928
33		 1'28.737
35		 1'33.271
47
14 Guanyu Zhou
UNI-Virtuosi		 1'30.083
27		 1'34.783
51		 1'28.880
50		 1'35.052
55		 1'28.755
24		 1'35.088
54
15 Jehan Daruvala
Carlin		 1'30.674
31		 1'35.511
47		 1'28.884
32		 1'35.278
39		 1'29.032
35		 1'34.693
43
16 Gianluca Petecof
Campos Racing		 1'30.882
30		 1'31.532
40		 1'28.929
37		 1'30.684
45		 1'28.973
29		 1'34.515
43
17 Dan Ticktum
Carlin		 1'30.598
34		 1'35.865
46		 1'29.012
34		 1'35.607
39		 1'28.993
36		 1'35.075
44
18 Marino Sato
Trident		 1'30.727
19		 1'34.503
40		 1'29.175
32		 1'35.196
45		 1'29.182
51		 1'30.943
22
19 David Beckmann
Charouz Racing System		 1'30.973
32		 1'30.824
31		 1'30.194
44		 1'29.384
37		 1'29.744
38		 1'35.310
60
20 Guilherme Samaia
Charouz Racing System		 1'31.305
31		 1'31.575
31		 1'30.125
49		 1'29.510
36		 1'30.166
36		 1'35.120
44
21 Matteo Nannini
HWA Racelab		 1'30.953
30		 1'35.787
35		 1'30.855
27		 1'31.033
40
6		 1'30.346
59
22 Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab		 1'37.100
7		 1'34.629
7		 1'32.721
26		 1'36.174
43		 1'32.096
37		 1'32.183
55
Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona April testing
Author Tom Howard

