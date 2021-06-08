Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
FIA F2 / Baku News

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

By:

Formula 2 title contender Theo Pourchaire is unsure if he will be fit for the next round at Silverstone in July after sustaining a broken left radius in Azerbaijan.

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

The ART Grand Prix driver was involved in a Turn 3 incident with Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) during last Sunday’s feature race at the Baku street circuit.

The incident, which resulted in a safety car, eliminated Ferrari junior Armstrong for the second race in a row, while Pourchaire was also forced to retire several laps later.

Television cameras captured Pourchaire holding his wrist following the accident. The teenager was then transferred to The Central Hospital of Oil Workers for treatment.

The 17-year-old Monaco pole-sitter and feature race winner has now confirmed that he had indeed broken his left radius and has since visited a special clinic in Monaco for further treatment.

Read Also:

The youngest ever F2 race winner is now facing a race against time to be deemed fit to race at F2’s next round at Silverstone on July 16-18.

Pourchaire posted on Twitter: “Just wanted to tell you that I’m fine, yesterday as soon as the plane landed I went straight into a special clinic in Monaco. I have the left radius broken, it is really painful but it’s ok.

“I have my arm immobilised for four weeks from now, I will give everything to be back soon. I don’t know yet if I will be driving in Silverstone but I will work hard and pray to be ready.”

After failing to score points in the feature race due to the accident, Pourchaire sits sixth in the championship standings, 23 points adrift of leader Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi).

The Frenchman left Baku having scored a fifth in the opening sprint race after courtesy of a late pass on Armstrong in the final two laps. He then missed out on points by finishing ninth in race two after damaging his front wing after contact with Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung.

F2 returns to action at Silverstone in six weeks’ time before visits to Monza and Sochi complete the European leg of the championship.

shares
comments

Related video

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

Previous article

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

7h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

1d
3
Kart

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing

4h
4
Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

3h
5
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

7h
Latest news
Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round
F2

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

1h
Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

Jun 6, 2021
Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
F2

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Jun 6, 2021
Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win
Video Inside
F2

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

Jun 6, 2021
Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Jun 5, 2021
Latest videos
F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win 00:40
FIA F2
Jun 6, 2021

F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing 00:30
FIA F2
Jun 2, 2021

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco 00:35
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner 00:28
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1 00:42
FIA F2
May 22, 2021

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry Rally Italy
WRC

Italy WRC: The Good, the Bad and the Angry

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing
Video Inside
Kart Kart

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Latest news

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round
FIA F2 FIA F2

Injured Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.