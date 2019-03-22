King returns to MP to complete 2019 F2 grid

King started his car racing career with the team in Formula Renault in 2012, and left its GP2 outfit at the end of 2017 having finished 11th in the standings to join Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar for its street and road course rounds.

He competes with the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 team in the World Endurance Championship, and will miss the Monaco round of F2 as he contests the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

He returned to MP to help with its pre-season F2 programme.

He will now look to add to his 65 F2 and GP2 starts and two wins in the series, which came with Racing Engineering in 2016.

"It is great to be working with and supporting the team at MP Motorsport again," said King after the announcement.

"I only have good memories of working with everyone at MP and I'm delighted the team have put their trust in me to help them progress as much as possible – and I'm sure we'll reach our full potential together.

"My full focus has been on my debuts in WEC and the Indy 500 but I'm proud to be coming back into the MP and F2 families.

"The Formula 2 turbo car was new to me, as I only have experience with the old GP2 car, so I used the six days well to familiarise myself with the new machine. It's a great car and I'm certain we can do well."

King will be joined at the team by Mahaveer Raghunathan. The 20-year-old Indian steps up to Formula 2 after stints in European F3 and GP3.