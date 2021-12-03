Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung fastest in delayed practice

By:

Robert Shwartzman emerged fastest from a significantly delayed and red flag interrupted FIA Formula 2 Championship practice session at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung fastest in delayed practice

Shwartzman spent the majority of an eventful 45 minute session in second before a final 1m42.6263s effort pipped Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung by 0.184s.

A flurry of late times elevated new Formula E recruit Dan Ticktum to third for Carlin ahead of UNI Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich, while Marcus Armstrong starred late on top claim fifth.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 while title rival Guanyu Zhou was seventh fastest.

Opening practice underwent a series of delays eventually starting 50 minutes after its original start time.

The field was scheduled to begin its session at 1345 local time but was pushed back to 1410 before further delays occurred.

F2 teams made their way to the pit lane following the end of the Porsche session before the FIA flagged that Practice 1 “will be delayed until further notice”. It has since been confirmed to Motorsport.com cited “operational delays” as the reason for the lack of track action.

Once action did get underway it was debutant Clement Novalak that posted the first benchmark time with a 1m48.217s which was almost a second faster than fellow F2 rookie Jack Doohan after his first flying lap.

As the track surface continued to rubber up, times began to tumble as Boschung shot to the top of the times with a 1m45.441s on medium tyres 10 minutes into the session.

That effort was pipped by Liam Lawson before Boschung responded by dipping into the 1m44s bracket as Juri Vips slotted into second some eight tenths adrift of the Campos Racing driver.

Prema’s Shwartzman was next to trouble Boschung’s benchmark firing in a time 0.030s slower than the Swiss driver.

However, action was halted with 27 minutes remaining when F2 debutant Logan Sargeant brought out the red flags after a high-speed crash at Turn 22.

The American, sitting 19th on the timesheet, lost the rear of his HWA before firing rearwards into the barriers, causing heavy damage to the rear of the car. The Williams Formula 1 junior climbed out of the cockpit under this own power.

Boschung headed the times from Shwartzman, Vips, Lawson and Theo Pourchaire as the field returned to pit lane to await the restart. Championship leader Piastri was down in 18th, four seconds adrift, while rival Zhou was eight tenths further back in 21st spot.

Zhou logged an indicative time once action resumes jumping into eighth.

Behind, the yellow flags flew for Vips, who was lucky to escape a full 360 degree spin at Turn 17. Less lucky was HWA's Alessio Deledda as he found the wall at Turn 1 under brakes putting him out of the session, an incident that required the virtual safety car to be deployed.

A flurry of times arrived in the closing minutes resulting in Boschung lowering his benchmark, but it wasn’t enough to end the session on top as Shwartzman eclipsed the time with his final lap.

Ticktum briefly held second but was left to settle for third as Drugovich, Armstrong, Vips and Zhou improved.

Doohan was the fastest of the F2 debutants in eighth for MP Motorsport, while fellow newcomers Olli Caldwell and Novalak were 15th and 16th respectively.

Christian Lundgaard was ninth ahead of Piastri. Race winner Pourchaire could only clock a time good enough for 13th position.

The F2 field will return for qualifying at 1820 local time (1520 GMT).

shares
comments
MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2
Previous article

MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Williams and Red Bull F1 juniors secure F2 drives Jeddah
FIA F2

Williams and Red Bull F1 juniors secure F2 drives

Hyundai's new-look 2022 WRC car breaks cover
WRC

Hyundai's new-look 2022 WRC car breaks cover

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Latest news

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung fastest in delayed practice
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung fastest in delayed practice

MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2

Williams and Red Bull F1 juniors secure F2 drives
FIA F2 FIA F2

Williams and Red Bull F1 juniors secure F2 drives

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in Jeddah
FIA F2 FIA F2

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in Jeddah

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.