Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Ferrari / Watkins Glen / Preview

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to Watkins Glen

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge North America heads to Watkins Glen
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Jul 24, 2018, 2:16 PM

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to upstate New York for the fifth round of the 2018 season at Watkins Glen International.

Wide view of Watkins Glen
Mark Fuller, Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari Westlake, Michael Fassbender, Ferrari North America and James Weiland, Boardwalk Ferrari celebrate on the podium
#2 Ferrari of Houston Ferrari 458: Ricardo Perez
Brian Kaminskey, Ferrari of Long Island
Oscar Parades - Arroyo, Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari Silicon Valley
Peter Ludwig, Wide World of Cars
Cooper MacNeil, Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari of Beverly Hills
#91 Ferrari of Long Island Ferrari 458: Anthony Imperato
Peter Ludwig, Wide World of Cars
#777 Ferrari Quebec Ferrari 458: Emmanuel Anassis

There will be 67 teams entered in this weekend's event, which sees the Ferrari Challenge 458 drivers return to competition for the first time since Laguna Seca in May.

Trofeo Pirelli

After sweeping the weekend in Montreal, Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari of Beverly Hills), holds a 17 point lead over Peter Ludwig of Wide World Ferrari. It's then a substantial margin back to third-place Marc Muzzo of Ferrari of Ontario .

MacNeil is looking for his sixth and potentially seventh wins of the year at the historic NY road course while Ludwig is searching for his first win since Laguna Seca.

Trofeo Pirelli-AM

In the AM division, Rob Hodes of Scuderia CAVA - Ferrari is looking to rebound from a difficult weekend in Montreal where he scored just 16 points in total, his poorest showing so far this year. His bad fortune allowed title rival Dave Musial (Lake Forrest SportsCar) to close the gap to just ten points between the two.

Coppa Shell

Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari of Beverly Hills' Thomas Tippl appears unstoppable in the Coppa Shell division, having won a remarkable seven of eight races this year. His only stumble came in the season-opener at Daytona. With a 63 point advantage over Ferrari of Westlake's Mark Fuller, it's going to take a lot for this title fight to become a story once again. As it stands, Tippl is the story as he looks to continue his remarkable streak of victories into WGI.

Coppa Shell-AM

Things are much tighter in the Am class with Miller Motorcars' Dale Katechis now in control, but only by a single point over Ferrari of Long Island's John Megrue. Scuderia CAVA - Ferrari of San Diego's Kevin Millstein isn't quite out of it either, 20 points adrift of the lead after a strong showing in Race 2 at Montreal.

Ferrari Challenge 458

The 458 drivers are back in action this weekend for the penultimate round of their season. 16 drivers will take part in this class with Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale's Martin Burrowes leading the charge atop the standings. During their last event, Burrowes swept the weekend in Laguna Seca and has won three of four races this year. Despite his dominance, Tonkin Gran Turismo's Trevor Baek remains within striking distance, 18 points back of the lead.

The on-track action will begin Thursday morning with open practice. Click on the link below for the full schedule of activities.

Watkins Glen schedule

 

Next Ferrari article
The Ferrari Challenge NA title battle heats up at Watkins Glen

Previous article

The Ferrari Challenge NA title battle heats up at Watkins Glen

Next article

Ferrari Challenge leaves Montreal after action-packed weekend

Ferrari Challenge leaves Montreal after action-packed weekend

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event Watkins Glen
Location Watkins Glen International
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Preview

Red zone: trending stories

F1 teams debut prototype 2019 front wings Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams debut prototype 2019 front wings

16h ago

Latest videos
Ferrari Challenge 2018 – Watkins Glen Recap 01:59
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge 2018 – Watkins Glen Recap

Ferrari Challenge 2018 – Laguna Seca Recap 01:15
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge 2018 – Laguna Seca Recap

News in depth
The Ferrari Challenge NA title battle heats up at Watkins Glen
Ferrari

The Ferrari Challenge NA title battle heats up at Watkins Glen

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to Watkins Glen
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to Watkins Glen

Ferrari Challenge leaves Montreal after action-packed weekend
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge leaves Montreal after action-packed weekend

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.