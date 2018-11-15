Sign in
F3 / Macau GP / Qualifying report

Macau GP: Ticktum on provisional pole

Macau GP: Ticktum on provisional pole
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
33m ago

Dan Ticktum grabbed provisional pole position for the Macau Grand Prix on Thursday during an incident-filled qualifying session that had to be red-flagged three times.

The first stoppage came after 15 minutes when Hon Chio Leong got it wrong at Turn 16 and swiped the barriers, with his Hitech GP car coming to a stop across the track.

Shortly after the restart, Ticktum delivered his best lap of the session, to move to the top of the standings from nearest challenger Callum Ilott.

The second red flag came out with five minutes to go when Leong’s teammate Enaam Ahmed had a near identical accident at Turn 16 – also ending up sideways across the track and leaving it blocked.

Although drivers attempted to go even quicker when track action resumed, any hopes of improvement were dashed when Sena Sakaguchi ran wide at the final corner and hit the barriers. His badly damaged car ended up against the wall on the start/finish straight.

Another red flag prompted the session to be finished early, as there was not enough meaningful time to allow a restart.

With Ticktum having taken the top spot, second place went to F3 returnee Ilott with Mick Schumacher, who had been quickest in morning practice, ending up third.

Jake Hughes was fourth, ahead of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Sacha Fenestraz.

 

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Qualifying report

