Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

shares
comments
Slider
List

1 Brazil 2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz Jr.

1 Brazil 2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz Jr.
1/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Average age: 23y 08m 23d

2 Italy 2008: Sebastian Vettel, Heikki Kovalainen, Robert Kubica

2 Italy 2008: Sebastian Vettel, Heikki Kovalainen, Robert Kubica
2/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Average age: 23y 11m 16d

3 Austria 2019: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas

3 Austria 2019: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas
3/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Average age: 24y 05m 13d

4 Germany 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Nelson Piquet Jr, Felipe Massa

4 Germany 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Nelson Piquet Jr, Felipe Massa
4/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

Average age: 24y 07m 01d

5 Hungary 2003: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Juan Pablo Montoya

5 Hungary 2003: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Juan Pablo Montoya
5/10

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Average age: 24y 07m 12d

6 Monaco 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Robert Kubica, Felipe Massa

6 Monaco 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Robert Kubica, Felipe Massa
6/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

Average age: 24y 07m 23d

7 Singapore 2008: Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton

7 Singapore 2008: Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton
7/10

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Average age: 24y 08m 19d

8 Spain 2007: Felipe Massa, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso

8 Spain 2007: Felipe Massa, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso
8/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

Average age: 24y 08m 24d

9 Monaco 2007: Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Felipe Massa

9 Monaco 2007: Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Felipe Massa
9/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

Average age: 24y 09m 08d

10 Azerbaijan 2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll

10 Azerbaijan 2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll
10/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

Average age: 24y 09m 26d

By:
Nov 25, 2019, 7:37 PM

Lewis Hamilton’s post-race exclusion from the Brazilian Grand Prix resulted in Formula 1’s youngest-ever podium in history at Interlagos. Above are the youngest top-three finishers of all time, click on the arrows above to scroll through them.

Hamilton himself appears on seven of the top-10 youngest-ever podiums in his McLaren days. But now, aged 34, with his ultra-reliable podium-finishing form for Mercedes – 16 so far this year – means that any record-setting chances are few and far between, despite youngsters like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc being in top seats.

Couple that with 32-year-old Sebastian Vettel, who has nine podiums in 2019, and only the races in Brazil and Austria did not feature either of them – and those races both figure in the top three of all time!

Read Also:

Next article
Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"

Previous article

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
03:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
07:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
07:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision

2
Formula 1

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021

3
Formula 1

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

46m
4
World Superbike

New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020

5
Formula 1

Pirelli: No big issue if 2020 F1 tyres are rejected

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time
F1

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"
F1

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021
F1

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision
F1

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision

Pirelli: No big issue if 2020 F1 tyres are rejected
F1

Pirelli: No big issue if 2020 F1 tyres are rejected

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.