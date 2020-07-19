Formula 1
2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix

shares
comments
2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 3:36 PM

Lewis Hamilton has taken the lead of the Formula 1 World Championship after his record eighth victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was leading the points coming into this race but his third-placed finish wasn’t enough to hold on to his lead – and Hamilton’s extra point for fastest lap has moved him five points clear.

Read Also:

Max Verstappen’s runner-up spot for Red Bull, despite his pre-race crash, elevates him to third in the drivers’ championship, with McLaren’s Lando Norris slipping to fourth after his first non-score of the season. The second Red Bull driver, Alex Albon, is now fifth after his second strong finish on the trot. Sergio Perez’s trio of points finishes puts him level with Albon on 22.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes has extended its lead to 66 points, with Red Bull Racing now up to third, ahead of McLaren and Racing Point. Ferrari is fifth, almost 100 points behind Mercedes already.

F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix (drivers)

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy RUS USA MEX BRA ABU
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 63 12/4 25/1 26/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 58 25/1 18/2 15/3 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 33 - 15/3 18/2 - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 26 16/3 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Thailand Alex Albon 22 - 12/4 10/5 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc 18 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Canada Lance Stroll 18 - 6/7 12/4 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 14 10/5 3/9 1/10 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - -
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 8 - 4/8 4/8 - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 France Esteban Ocon 4 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 2 - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France Romain Grosjean   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United Kingdom George Russell   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix (constructors)

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy RUS USA MEX BRA ABU
1 Germany Mercedes 121 37 43 41 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 55 - 27 28 - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 40 26 13 1 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Canada Racing Point 40 8 14 18 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Ferrari 27 19 - 8 - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Renault F1 Team 12 4 4 4 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 7 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team 2 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

