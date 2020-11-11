Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

shares
comments
Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
By:

Toto Wolff has revealed he asked Alain Prost about his rivalry with Ayrton Senna in a bid to avoid similar issues with his Formula 1 drivers at Mercedes.

Mercedes wrapped up a record-breaking seventh consecutive F1 constructors’ championship at Imola earlier this month, while Lewis Hamilton is poised to match Michael Schumacher’s record of seven drivers’ titles as early as this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Since Wolff took the reins at Mercedes in 2013, the team has established itself as one of the most dominant forces in F1 history, placing a strong emphasis on company culture and looking after its people.

It has always given its drivers equal treatment and sought to avoid any conflict, with Hamilton’s existing partnership with Valtteri Bottas proving incredibly civil.

Wolff revealed that he spoke to four-time world champion Prost soon after taking over at Mercedes, asking what caused such issues with Senna during their rivalry at McLaren in the late 1980s.

“We have always been very transparent with each other,” Wolff said.

“At the beginning of my stint with Mercedes, I remember a discussion with Alain Prost. I said to him, ‘what went wrong between you and Senna?’

“He said that sometimes, we didn’t know whether we had the support of the team or not. There was always politics involved.

“Now I don’t know if that is true because I was not part of that, and certainly they had a great era.

“But we don’t play politics. We play politics outside, but we don’t play any politics inside. I would never permit it.

“Transparency, being honest with each other, blaming the problem and not the person, and empowering are the values that are of utmost importance to us.

“That’s why it’s a good place, a fun place, but it’s also a pushing place.”

Read Also:

Prost and Senna spent two tumultuous seasons together as teammates at McLaren in 1988 and 1989, ending in a crash that decided the world championship at Suzuka in Prost’s favour.

Prost quit McLaren to join Ferrari, where he again fought Senna for the title in 1990 and a repeat incident occurred at Suzuka with a crash to settle the championship, with Senna prevailing.

Mercedes has not experienced any on-track issues between its drivers since Nico Rosberg’s exit at the end of the 2016 season.

The German driver retired from F1 just days after beating Hamilton to the world championship, with the relationship between the pair having deteriorated through their final year as teammates.

Related video

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Previous article

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alain Prost
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff

Pirelli concerned about 18-inch F1 tyre test programme
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli concerned about 18-inch F1 tyre test programme

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Percat buys history-making car
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat buys history-making car

Latest news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1

Racing Point may switch set-up focus for qualifying boost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point may switch set-up focus for qualifying boost

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

1h
2
Formula 1

What's new for Formula 1 2021

3h
3
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

4
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

19m
5
Formula 1

Pirelli concerned about 18-inch F1 tyre test programme

Latest news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1
Formula 1

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1

Racing Point may switch set-up focus for qualifying boost
Formula 1

Racing Point may switch set-up focus for qualifying boost

Why Vettel’s next move can define his F1 legacy
Formula 1

Why Vettel’s next move can define his F1 legacy

Latest videos

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.