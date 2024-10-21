All Series

Formula 1 United States GP

Wolff labels Red Bull bib device "outrageous", laughs at 'Bugs Bunny' tool

The situation surrounding Red Bull’s front bib adjuster has come under attack from Mercedes

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has slammed Red Bull Racing's front bib adjustment device as "outrageous", as he suggested the FIA may yet look further into the matter.

Red Bull was at the centre of technical intrigue over the United States Grand Prix weekend after it emerged the FIA was ramping up monitoring of a system the Milton Keynes-based squad has to raise and lower its front bib height.

While the presence of the device, which has to be adjusted by a tool, is allowed, what would be against the regulations would be for it to be changed under parc ferme conditions.

That is why the FIA fitted a seal to it over the Austin weekend to ensure it was not altered between qualifying and the race. Furthermore, the team has promised to make more permanent changes to its car for later this season.

The FIA's head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis says there is no indication that Red Bull used the device in the past, and so considers the matter closed. However, that may not necessarily be the end of the matter.

Wolff, whose team has battled Red Bull hard in the past, thinks that the situation is far from acceptable as he hinted that senior figures at the FIA – including its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem – may yet be pressured to take things further.

Speaking about the Red Bull system, Wolff said: "My view is, from the distance of what I've seen and what I've heard, it's outrageous."

Explaining more about why he felt that way, Wolff said that it was highly suspicious for Red Bull to have fitted such a complicated device to its car, simply to help change ride heights in practice sessions.

"I think we're all designing parts that are F1 standard, and that are to the highest specifications that are within the regulations.

"Sometimes on things like aero elasticity, you would probably try to go as far as you can — but there's other things overall and certain parts where you would question why they exist."

He added: "Why would you design such a thing and put two marks on it for two positions, like you want to (change things)? Is that the precise decision-making [we have] in F1?"

Red Bull Racing RB20 front bib detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 front bib detail

Photo by: Andreas Beil

A 'Bugs Bunny' tool

Wolff also suggested that Red Bull pulled off a charade in showing to the FIA a tool that it said was used to alter the device. He reckons that the settings could easily be altered in a much simpler way.

"I really like that when they put this real broom [device] in the car to demonstrate that that is the only way of that getting changed! I wonder how long it took them to make this up, and to stick it in there."

One rival team has nicknamed the two-foot long socket that Red Bull showed the FIA a 'Bugs Bunny' device – because it seemed such a cartoon-type tool considering the sophistication levels normally expected in F1.

Wolff backed this idea. "I didn't know that in F1, we were using such Bugs Bunny devices. It's not good enough to say that this is it, and we promise that we are not going to do it again."

And while Tombazis said over the United States Grand Prix weekend that he believed the matter was closed, Wolff does not think this will be the end of things.

"I cannot speak for the FIA at all. I cannot speak for Nikolas," he said. "Obviously, that's something that's been not spotted for a long time.

"But I think the leadership of the FIA is going to look at that, and say, 'What are we doing with this?'"

