Wolff says he made sure he kept himself busy during the early days of the lockdown, which he has spent in Austria, but latterly he has realised that switching off and simply enjoying a quiet life has its benefits.

“I think what corona taught me and Susie is that slowing down can actually be something that is pretty enjoyable,” he said in a Mercedes video.

“At the beginning it was very difficult, we packed our days with activities that were allowed, and tried to keep ourselves busy in the gym, working out, going for a run or a bike ride, once it opened up. And obviously F1 being very present.

“But since a few weeks we have readjusted. I’ve found some time for reflection, time to enjoy the moments with Jack, who is three years old, and my older children, Benedict and Rosie.

“We’ve been outdoors a lot, we’re lucky with the weather in Europe, and for me personally it’s a new experience. It’s 25 years since I started working, and I don’t remember one single period where I would be in the same place for more than two weeks for a holiday. And here we go. It’s changed our lives, and I think for the better.

“I kind of dived through the moment of what are we going to do next? And it’s a little bit like somebody who moves onto an island, and is depressed for three weeks, and suddenly he finds the bliss.

"I have started to enjoy the days with less planning, less meetings, with less phone calls. It’s something I’ve experienced which has made me grow as a human being.”

He acknowledged that others have been less fortunate: “We still need to be considerate, because this virus is still making many lives very bad, either you’re affected yourself, or somebody in your family.

“We are privileged to be in an environment in Austria where you can actually move outside. So let’s not have the joy run away with us, it’s still a serious situation.”

Asked about his drivers Wolff revealed that he’s had more contact with Lewis Hamilton than Valtteri Bottas.

“When there is nothing urgent I leave it to them to manage communications,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to Valtteri. I think he’s in a good place personally, and I’m happy about that.

“And with Lewis I’ve been very much in contact, we’ve spoken regularly, we’ve WhatsApped very often, keeping each other up to date.”

Related video