Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff thinks Formula 1 needs to do a better job defining when to use a red flag after being caught out in the Australian Grand Prix.
The Melbourne race was dominated by three in-race red flags, leading to lengthy delays and chaotic standing restarts, the latter of which eliminated several drivers.
On lap 7, Alex Albon's crash brought out the first safety car of the race, which prompted Mercedes' race leader George Russell to pit for hard tyres.
But soon after his pitstop, which dropped him to seventh, the red flag came out and gave drivers in front of him the chance to change tyres in the pitlane without cost.
Speaking straight after his retirement Russell thought the red flag, which was thrown to clean up gravel and debris, was "totally unnecessary".
The second red flag for Kevin Magnussen's crash in Turn 2 was also a point of debate, with several drivers including Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris not understanding why it was called.
While Wolff was fine with the current red flag restart rules as they are, he thinks F1 needs to do a better job defining when a race must be stopped and when a physical or virtual safety car is enough to clear an incident safely.
"Both red flags we didn't see coming," Wolff said. "I think [standing] restarts are a great entertainment factor.
"We just need to understand going forward when are red flags being put out, and what is a safety car or VSC? I think in those incidents you could have applied either.
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
"I'm fine whether you call a VSC or safety car, or you red flag it, as long as we understand in terms of us being able to plan a little bit.
"Let's define all together what is a VSC, what is a safety car and what is a red flag."
While Russell ultimately retired with a fiery engine failure, at the time the red flag denied Mercedes a chance to split strategies against the solitary Red Bull of Max Verstappen up front.
Hamilton opted to stay out on his mediums and inherit the lead ahead of the Dutchman, whereas Russell's switch to the favoured hard tyre only cost him limited track position.
Wolff insisted the decision to pit Russell was correct and would have allowed the Briton to be a factor at the front towards the end.
"The strategy call with George was absolutely the right one, splitting the cars," he said. "I think he would have had a real go at being very much at the front, so that's a shame."
Related video
Horner: Final F1 Australian GP red flag was "the right thing to do"
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Latest news
Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards
Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty
Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP
Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP
Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing
Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.