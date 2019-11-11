Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

Tickets
shares
comments
Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 12:26 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is to miss his first Formula 1 race since 2013 when he skips this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix now that the championships have been won.

Wolff has been ever-present during Mercedes' impressive run of six consecutive F1 title doubles, but amid the backdrop of other important matters – including future rules and his team's commitment to race on from 2021 – he has chosen to not travel to the Interlagos event.

"Brazil will be the first race since 2013 that I won't attend," said Wolff. "With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics.

"It's great to be able to do this and to know that the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."

Lewis Hamilton's runner-up position in the United States Grand Prix was enough for him to claim the drivers' title, so with the battle between its drivers called off there is little pressure on the team over the remainder of the campaign.

Wolff is clear, however, that Mercedes is hungry to keep its success rolling until the end of a campaign where main rival Ferrari has made good gains over the second half of the season.

"We have two races to go in the 2019 season and we want to end this season on a high," added Wolff.

"The next stop takes us to Brazil which brings back fond memories from last year when we were not only able to win the race but also secure the constructors' championship at Interlagos.

"It's a very short track which makes qualifying particularly challenging as the margins are very small. We have generally not had the fastest car on Saturdays since the summer break, but we were able to take pole in Austin and will try to fight for a front row start again at Sao Paulo."

Next article
Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Previous article

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP Tickets
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
03:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
15:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
18:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
17:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

1h
2
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

3
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

1h
4
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

5
Formula 1

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races

3h

Latest videos

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Latest news

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013
F1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019
F1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races
F1

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different
F1

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

Prost admits Renault “still not in a very stable situation”
F1

Prost admits Renault “still not in a very stable situation”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.