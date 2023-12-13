Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Williams team boss James Vowles says Pat Fry's arrival as CTO will help the Formula 1 team "completely shift direction" in 2024.
Fry started working at Williams in November after leaving a similar role at Alpine earlier this year, as a key figure in overhauling the team after years of underinvestment.
The former Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren man has been tasked with identifying and providing what each technical department at Grove needs for long-term success.
Fry started too late to have a drastic impact on Williams' launch car for the 2024 season, but Vowles believes that while Fry's focus is on longer-term strategy, he will soon prove valuable as the team boss tries to steer the squad into a new direction.
"I joined at a point this year where we could still have an impact on the car, but next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction. And I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time," Vowles said.
"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.
"You're not going to change your chassis, but with the direction of travel we are in there are still things we can tune before we get to Bahrain."
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Alex Albon, who scored 27 of Williams' 28 points this year, said he was excited to get someone with Fry's experience and expertise on board.
"Obviously, he's just joined the team, I think he's getting up to speed very quickly," Albon added. "I feel like he's understanding the areas we need to improve in as well, which he will offer that guidance and mentorship to the team, so I'm very excited to have him on board.
Williams finished seventh in 2023 after turning off its car development early, holding off a late challenge from a resurgent AlphaTauri.
Albon hopes that the approach will reap rewards in 2024.
"I think we've sacrificed a lot this year to get to focus on next year's car, we haven't upgraded for much longer than our rivals, he added. "That can only really be a good thing. We did the bare minimum to finish P7 and now we're eyes on to next year.
"Obviously having Pat on board [will help], and it will be James' first proper year where he's had true leadership in the development of the car, so let's see."
Related video
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1
Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1 Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think
Latest news
Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development
Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023
FIA should have cancelled 2008 Singapore GP F1 result, says Todt
FIA should have cancelled 2008 Singapore GP F1 result, says Todt FIA should have cancelled 2008 Singapore GP F1 result, says Todt
Todt hits back at Ben Sulayem’s criticisms of his FIA leadership
Todt hits back at Ben Sulayem’s criticisms of his FIA leadership Todt hits back at Ben Sulayem’s criticisms of his FIA leadership
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023
The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance
The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance
The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title
The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title
The rise of a new F1 superpower
The rise of a new F1 superpower The rise of a new F1 superpower
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.