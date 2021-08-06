Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 News

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

The Williams Formula 1 team says that its current financial circumstances under new owner Dorilton Capital means it is not dependent on taking pay drivers for next year.

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

With the outfit having faced years of financial headaches to keep its head above the water amid the ever-increasing costs of F1, Williams came to rely many times on drivers with good financial backing.

These included Pastor Maldonado, Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi, all of whom delivered mixed results.

However, the increased investment from Dorilton, allied to F1’s cost cap and new structure for commercial rights income, has left the team is a much better financial situation.

It means that, as Williams ponders its driver option for 2022, it does not necessarily need to only go chasing after those who can offer it the best sponsorship packages.

Neither of its current line-up are contracted for 2022. Latifi’s deal runs out at the end of the season, but he is interested in remaining in F1 despite being linked with a switch to IndyCar.

George Russell is in the frame for a move to the Mercedes team if the German car manufacturer elects not to retain Valtteri Bottas, but Williams would like to keep hold of him if it can.

Amid uncertainly about what Williams will do, recent speculation has also linked Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries with a seat, which could form part of a financial arrangement with Mercedes.

Williams team principal Jost Capito says that the Grove-based squad is in a luxury situation of being able to choose who it wants for 2022 – rather than having to worry specifically about income.

“I think we at Williams, we are in the position that we solely decide on the drivers,” explained Capito. “We are not dependent like in the past on somebody, a driver who brings money.

“We have a long-term plan to get back to the top, and we have to choose the drivers that fit into that plan. We are just thinking about this. Of course everybody can talk to us, but the decision is with us.”

Read Also:

Capito thinks that with a lot of teams having locked down their drivers for 2022, Williams is an attractive option for a lot of people.

“I think every driver who hasn’t got a fixed seat for next year, or has an option for next year, is talking to us at the moment,” Capito said.

“It is the most aspired seat in Formula 1 right now for a team that has to fill a seat.”

shares
comments

Related video

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

Previous article

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

16 h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

12 h
3
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

9 h
4
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

2 d
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

10 h
Latest news
Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

2m
What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

9 h
The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

9 h
Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

10 h
Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner
Formula 1

Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner

10 h
Latest videos
Oscar Piastri on being an Alpine Academy driver 06:21
Formula 1
14 h

Oscar Piastri on being an Alpine Academy driver

Formula 1: Mike Elliott speaks about Mercedes Hungarian GP 03:06
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Mike Elliott speaks about Mercedes Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Masi insists Spa is safe following high-speed GT3 crash 00:48
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Masi insists Spa is safe following high-speed GT3 crash

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Carlos Sainz Sr.: Carlos knows what to do 03:40
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Carlos Sainz Sr.: Carlos knows what to do

Williams More from
Williams
Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Trending Today

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Simone Biles 'showed what athletes really feel sometimes'

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
19 h
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as Formula 1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
21 h
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Prime

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Prime

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Latest news

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.